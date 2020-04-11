Coronavirus and sport - Saturday's latest updates

Here's more from Adam Peaty, who has been isolating at his home near Loughborough for the last three weeks.
The 25-year-old believes next year’s Olympics will take on an even greater significance after the global coronavirus pandemic.
“In a year’s time we’ll hopefully we’ll look back say we came through this and then the Olympics will be a huge celebration because sport brings people together, so next year could be something really special,” he said.
Peaty helps raise over £17k for NHS
Nick Hope
BBC Olympic sports reporter
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Olympic champion Adam Peaty helped raise over £17,000 for the NHS after raffling off his Rio 2016 racing suit and cycling 100km at home this week.
Over 620 people joined the swimmer digitally for his turbo trainer challenge, which raised over £4200.
A raffle, to help the on going fight against Covid-19, added in excess of £13,000 for the trunks the he claimed his Olympic gold in.
“Thank you to everyone who helped raise this,” said Peaty.
The 50m and 100m breaststroke world record holder admits it has been “tough” to refocus after the postponement of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, but insists he felt compelled to do “something special” for the National Health Service.
“I don’t usually have much spare time due to training and it’s hard when the main focus in your life has been moved, but it’s incomparable to the tension and pain people are going through out there right now,” Peaty told BBC Sport.
“It’s a really bad situation for so many, with the strain on the NHS, Boris (Johnson) in hospital, nurses with bruises on their faces because of the masks and then you’re hearing there’s not enough PPE for people on the front line who are risking their lives every day,” he said.
“I just wanted to do something to help support people and whatever money we raised was money the NHS didn’t have, so it’s a great cause.”
Post update
Good morning.
Throughout the day, we will keep you updated on how the ongoing coronavirus crisis continues to affect the world of sport.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Post update
The men's edition of the 2020 International Champions Cup has been cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic, organisers have confirmed.
Relevant Sports says it is "unfeasible" for the tournament to take place given the uncertain football calendar caused by the outbreak.
The annual pre-season tournament, which began in 2012, sees European sides play friendlies across North America, Australia, Europe and Asia.
Planning for the women's tournament is going ahead as normal.
'Olympics will be a huge celebration'
Here's more from Adam Peaty, who has been isolating at his home near Loughborough for the last three weeks.
The 25-year-old believes next year’s Olympics will take on an even greater significance after the global coronavirus pandemic.
“In a year’s time we’ll hopefully we’ll look back say we came through this and then the Olympics will be a huge celebration because sport brings people together, so next year could be something really special,” he said.
Peaty helps raise over £17k for NHS
Nick Hope
BBC Olympic sports reporter
Olympic champion Adam Peaty helped raise over £17,000 for the NHS after raffling off his Rio 2016 racing suit and cycling 100km at home this week.
Over 620 people joined the swimmer digitally for his turbo trainer challenge, which raised over £4200.
A raffle, to help the on going fight against Covid-19, added in excess of £13,000 for the trunks the he claimed his Olympic gold in.
“Thank you to everyone who helped raise this,” said Peaty.
The 50m and 100m breaststroke world record holder admits it has been “tough” to refocus after the postponement of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, but insists he felt compelled to do “something special” for the National Health Service.
“I don’t usually have much spare time due to training and it’s hard when the main focus in your life has been moved, but it’s incomparable to the tension and pain people are going through out there right now,” Peaty told BBC Sport.
“It’s a really bad situation for so many, with the strain on the NHS, Boris (Johnson) in hospital, nurses with bruises on their faces because of the masks and then you’re hearing there’s not enough PPE for people on the front line who are risking their lives every day,” he said.
“I just wanted to do something to help support people and whatever money we raised was money the NHS didn’t have, so it’s a great cause.”
Post update
Good morning.
Throughout the day, we will keep you updated on how the ongoing coronavirus crisis continues to affect the world of sport.