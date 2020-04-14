Coronavirus and sport - Tuesday's updates

The seven UK-based Formula 1 teams have contributed to the supply of more than 20,000 orders from the NHS for devices to treat coronavirus patients. A consortium involving all the teams and several other manufacturers has had more than 10,000 ventilator orders. This is as well as 10,000 breathing-aid devices being produced to a new design invented by the Mercedes team and University College London Hospital. Read more here.
F1 teams receive more than 20,000 orders from NHS
The seven UK-based Formula 1 teams have contributed to the supply of more than 20,000 orders from the NHS for devices to treat coronavirus patients.
A consortium involving all the teams and several other manufacturers has had more than 10,000 ventilator orders.
This is as well as 10,000 breathing-aid devices being produced to a new design invented by the Mercedes team and University College London Hospital.
Tour de France set to be postponed
The Tour de France looks set to be postponed following the French government's extension of a ban on mass gatherings because of the coronavirus pandemic.
President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday that restrictions on public events would continue until mid-July.
Cycling's biggest race, won by Team Ineos' Egan Bernal last year, is due to run from 27 June to 19 July.
