Coronavirus and sport - Wednesday's updates

Olympics postponement makes Muhammad hungrier for gold
Taekwondo
Nick Hope
BBC Olympic sports reporter
British taekwondo fighter Lutalo Muhammad says the 12-month postponement of the Tokyo Olympics has made him “hungrier” for gold and insists success would mean “even more” to him after the coronavirus outbreak.
The 28-year-old, who took silver at Rio 2016 after an agonising last-second defeat in the -80kg final, has struggled with injuries since then and is one of two fighters – along with Mahama Cho – in contention for the sole Team GB men’s heavyweight position at next year’s Olympics.
Muhammad says he’ll use the extra 12 months to become an “even better version” of himself, but also backs the Games to be the “greatest Olympics ever” and a “bigger global celebration” than usual, as the world recovers from the Covid-19 crisis.
