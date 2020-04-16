Live

Coronavirus and sport - latest updates

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

  1. 'No problem' with Hundred being delayed

    Cricket

    Simon Katich, head coach of the Manchester Originals, says he would have "no problem" with the inaugural Hundred competition being delayed until 2021.

    Speaking to Australian Sports Radio station SEN overnight, he said: “Given that the Hundred is a new tournament it probably doesn’t make sense for it to be played in front of empty stadiums.

    "So there is a lot of speculation about it being delayed until next year. I’ve got no problem with that. It’s probably the way to go."

    layers for the eight teams in The Hundred line up following The Hundred Draft
    Copyright: Getty Images
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  2. Good morning

    We'll have all the latest updates for you throughout the day as coronavirus continues to impact on sport.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools
Back to top