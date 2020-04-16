Coronavirus and sport - latest updates

Simon Katich, head coach of the Manchester Originals, says he would have "no problem" with the inaugural Hundred competition being delayed until 2021.

Speaking to Australian Sports Radio station SEN overnight, he said: “Given that the Hundred is a new tournament it probably doesn’t make sense for it to be played in front of empty stadiums.

"So there is a lot of speculation about it being delayed until next year. I’ve got no problem with that. It’s probably the way to go."