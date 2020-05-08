Watch: Rocket League Spring Series - Europe - Day Two

Simply put Rocket League is football with boost propelled cars. It’s all about how you manipulate your cars mechanics, how you work together as a team and how many times you can stick the big ball in the net.
Matches are three-on-three and are five minutes long, and are mostly best of five until the latter stages where it’s best of seven.
What is the Spring Series?
Competitors would normally be playing in the Rocket League Championship Series but due to the current global health pandemic the Spring Series was announced with regionally-based online tournaments across Europe, North America, Oceania, and South America. We'll be showing you the Europe leg of the tournament.
Who should I look out for?
There are eight professional teams competing one of which will sound familiar - FC Barcelona.
The favourites this weekend will be Renault Vitality and Dignitas who dominated the European section of the Rocket League Championship Series earlier this year.
Football crossed with Top Gear - Rocket League explained
Not sure how Rocket League works? Watch our handy explainer to find out more.
How can I watch the Rocket League Spring Series?
BBC Sport
The BBC will have live coverage from the Rocket League Spring Series on Saturday, 9 May and Sunday, 10 May across the BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Rocket League explained...
What is Rocket League?
Simply put Rocket League is football with boost propelled cars. It’s all about how you manipulate your cars mechanics, how you work together as a team and how many times you can stick the big ball in the net.
Matches are three-on-three and are five minutes long, and are mostly best of five until the latter stages where it’s best of seven.
What is the Spring Series?
Competitors would normally be playing in the Rocket League Championship Series but due to the current global health pandemic the Spring Series was announced with regionally-based online tournaments across Europe, North America, Oceania, and South America. We'll be showing you the Europe leg of the tournament.
Who should I look out for?
There are eight professional teams competing one of which will sound familiar - FC Barcelona.
The favourites this weekend will be Renault Vitality and Dignitas who dominated the European section of the Rocket League Championship Series earlier this year.
Football crossed with Top Gear - Rocket League explained
Not sure how Rocket League works? Watch our handy explainer to find out more.
How can I watch the Rocket League Spring Series?
BBC Sport
The BBC will have live coverage from the Rocket League Spring Series on Saturday, 9 May and Sunday, 10 May across the BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app.
Full coverage details:
Sunday 10 May - 16:30-22:00 BST