Watch: Rocket League Spring Series - Europe - Day Two

What is Rocket League?

Simply put Rocket League is football with boost propelled cars. It’s all about how you manipulate your cars mechanics, how you work together as a team and how many times you can stick the big ball in the net.

Matches are three-on-three and are five minutes long, and are mostly best of five until the latter stages where it’s best of seven.

What is the Spring Series?

Competitors would normally be playing in the Rocket League Championship Series but due to the current global health pandemic the Spring Series was announced with regionally-based online tournaments across Europe, North America, Oceania, and South America. We'll be showing you the Europe leg of the tournament.

Who should I look out for?

There are eight professional teams competing one of which will sound familiar - FC Barcelona.

The favourites this weekend will be Renault Vitality and Dignitas who dominated the European section of the Rocket League Championship Series earlier this year.