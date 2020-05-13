Live

Coronavirus and sport - Wednesday's updates

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

  1. Paper talk...

    The Mirror claim clubs that refused to play the Premier League's remaining fixtures at neutral venues have won their battle and will get to use their own grounds.

  2. Post update

    So we've given you our football latest and a bit of cricket but what are the papers saying?They're coming next...

  3. 'Play some oohs and aahs'

    Crowd noise should be played at grounds if cricket returns behind closed doors, says England fast bowler Jofra Archer.

    There will be no cricket in England and Wales until at least 1 July because of the coronavirus pandemic.

    The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) is considering staging games without fans.

    "We play music at cricket. Why can't we play some crowd simulation?" Archer said on BBC World Service's Stumped podcast.

    "We can play the clapping, play the oohs and the aahs and just try to make it as realistic as possible."

    There's more from Archer here.

  4. The coming days...

    So football clubs in the Premier League hope they can start training properly on Monday.

    As for when games resume, no one really has clarity. Here's what is in store for the coming days.

    What happens next?

    • Wednesday, 13 May: Professional Footballers' Association/League Managers' Association consult members on medical protocols
    • Thursday, 14 May: Meetings between Premier League and PFA/LMA about medical protocols
    • Thursday, 14 May: Meeting between Culture Secretary and football authorities
    • Monday, 18 May: Next Premier League meeting
    • Monday, 18 May: Premier League players may return to initial group training under socially distancing protocols
    • 25 May: Uefa deadline for leagues to have finalised plan for restarting seasons
    • 1 June: Government date for possible return of elite sport behind closed doors in England
    • 12 June: Premier League aiming to return with first fixture
  5. 'No tackling at training'

    Tackling will be banned, pitches disinfected and players restricted to groups of five when the Premier League starts a first phase of team training.

    Official protocols sent to players and managers on Tuesday and obtained by the BBC reveal that social distancing must be "strictly observed".

    Corner-flags, balls, cones, goalposts and even playing surfaces will be disinfected after each session.

    League bosses hope training can begin on Monday, restricted to 75 minutes.

    You can read more from Dan here.

  6. Good morning

    Good morning one and all.

    Welcome to Wednesday's coronavirus live page.

    Football's are being sprayed and cleaned at training grounds across Europe while the battle to get the Premier League and football in the UK continues.

    We will bring you the very latest on how the virus is impacting sport right here all day.

