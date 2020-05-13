Coronavirus and sport - Wednesday's updates

The Mirror claim clubs that refused to play the Premier League's remaining fixtures at neutral venues have won their battle and will get to use their own grounds.
Crowd noise should be played at grounds if cricket returns behind closed doors, says England fast bowler Jofra Archer.
There will be no cricket in England and Wales until at least 1 July because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) is considering staging games without fans.
"We play music at cricket. Why can't we play some crowd simulation?" Archer said on BBC World Service's Stumped podcast.
"We can play the clapping, play the oohs and the aahs and just try to make it as realistic as possible."
So football clubs in the Premier League hope they can start training properly on Monday.
As for when games resume, no one really has clarity. Here's what is in store for the coming days.
Dan Roan
BBC Sports editor
Tackling will be banned, pitches disinfected and players restricted to groups of five when the Premier League starts a first phase of team training.
Official protocols sent to players and managers on Tuesday and obtained by the BBC reveal that social distancing must be "strictly observed".
Corner-flags, balls, cones, goalposts and even playing surfaces will be disinfected after each session.
League bosses hope training can begin on Monday, restricted to 75 minutes.
Football's are being sprayed and cleaned at training grounds across Europe while the battle to get the Premier League and football in the UK continues.
We will bring you the very latest on how the virus is impacting sport right here all day.