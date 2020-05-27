Train Wright

Pyramid HIIT fitness session & training with BBC Sport & Mark Wright - day four

  1. Mark Wright's 20 second challenge: Tricep Dips

    Video caption: Mark Wright's 20 second challenge: Tricep Dip

    Mark Wright has set a high bar for the number of tricep dips in 20 seconds. Give it a go and see if you can match, or even beat, his score.

    Tag @BBCSport and #TrainWright on social media and show us your attempts.

  2. Can you keep up with Lingard’s 40-minute workout?

    Video caption: Can you keep up with Jesse Lingard’s workout?

    Manchester United midfielder Jesse Lingard’s 40-minute workout consists of three rounds of four sets of exercises, including cardio, core and overall strength, with a bonus round if you can hack it!

  3. How to do a handstand with gymnast Ohashi

    Video caption: How to do a handstand with gymnast Katelyn Ohashi

    American gymnast and viral sensation Katelyn Ohashi does a step-by-step guide to show how you can do a handstand from home.

  4. Have fun with the Corbin sisters' netball workout

    Video caption: Have fun with the Corbin sisters' netball workout

    Try out this fun netball-inspired workout with England and Saracens Mavericks players Sasha and Kadeen Corbin.

