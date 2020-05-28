Live pyramid burner HIIT fitness session & training with BBC Sport & Mark Wright - day five

BBC Sport Copyright: BBC Sport

Mark Wright is here to help you be your best self!

Come and join us live every day this week (25–29 May) at 9am for a 40-minute HIIT style workout.

It’s suitable for a range of fitness levels and will help maintain or kickstart your motivation while the gyms remain closed. If you miss it, it will be available on catch-up immediately after… so there’s no excuses!

You can watch all the workouts back and take part by clicking these links here:

Day one

Day two

Day three

Day four