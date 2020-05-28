Live pyramid burner HIIT fitness session & training with BBC Sport & Mark Wright - day five

Mark Wright is here to help you be your best self!
Come and join us live every day this week (25–29 May) at 9am for a 40-minute HIIT style workout.
It’s suitable for a range of fitness levels and will help maintain or kickstart your motivation while the gyms remain closed. If you miss it, it will be available on catch-up immediately after… so there’s no excuses!
You can watch all the workouts back and take part by clicking these links here:
Mark Wright's trained with Tyson Fury, Pixie Lott & Jamie Redknapp - now it's your turn
The living room is the new gym and Mark Wright is here to train with us.
From 25 to 29 May, he'll be bringing his Train Wright workouts to BBC Sport. These 40-minute workouts, for all fitness levels, will be streamed live on the BBC Sport website every morning at 09:00 BST and you'll be able to watch them back afterwards. No excuses then!
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Train Wright live every day this week
Read more here.
Mark Wright's 15 second challenge: Press-ups
Mark Wright has set a high bar for the number of press-ups in 15 seconds. Give it a go and see if you can match, or even beat, his score.
Tag @BBCSport and #TrainWright on social media and show us your attempts.
Mark Wright's 20 second challenge: Tricep Dips
Mark Wright has set a high bar for the number of tricep dips in 20 seconds. Give it a go and see if you can match, or even beat, his score.
Tag @BBCSport and #TrainWright on social media and show us your attempts.
Can you keep up with Lingard’s 40-minute workout?
Manchester United midfielder Jesse Lingard’s 40-minute workout consists of three rounds of four sets of exercises, including cardio, core and overall strength, with a bonus round if you can hack it!
How to do a handstand with gymnast Ohashi
American gymnast and viral sensation Katelyn Ohashi does a step-by-step guide to show how you can do a handstand from home.
Have fun with the Corbin sisters' netball workout
Try out this fun netball-inspired workout with England and Saracens Mavericks players Sasha and Kadeen Corbin.