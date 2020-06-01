Live

Return of elite sport in England - Monday's latest updates

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

  1. Two races at Silverstone to be allowed

    Andrew Benson

    BBC Sport’s chief F1 writer

    Formula 1 has been given the go-ahead by the UK government to hold two races at Silverstone this summer, BBC Sport has been told.

    F1 sources say people involved in elite sports events will be exempt from a requirement on international travellers to self-isolate for 14 days.

    Sports will be required to submit and win approval for a detailed plan of their movements and activities.

    The government is expected to confirm the move later this month.

    A sign reading we're sorry, silverstone circuit is currently closed to the public. Additional security checks in place due to covid-19. Please expect delays.
    Copyright: Getty Images
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  2. How snooker will make its return

    Snooker is one of the first sports to return, with the Championship League in Milton Keynes starting today,

    Star names including world champion Judd Trump, Ronnie O'Sullivan, Mark Selby and Neil Robertson have all entered, with matches taking place behind closed doors and broadcast free-to-air on ITV4.

    BBC Sport has taken a look at some of the protocols that will be in place, have a read here.

    A snooker match with the audience looking on
    Copyright: Getty Images
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  3. Sport allowed to return

    Domestic competitive sport behind closed doors will be allowed from Monday, the UK government says.

    The 'phase three' guidance paves the way for live sport to return on 1 June for the first time since mid-March.

    It is up to individual sports to assess the risk, and consult athletes, coaches and support staff.

    Horse racing and snooker will each resume competitive action on Monday, while the Premier League is due to restart on 17 June.

    Read more here.

    A footballer training
    Copyright: Getty Images
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  4. British Basketball League cancelled

    The British Basketball League (BBL) has cancelled the remainder of its season due to coronavirus with no winner of the championship title.

    According to a BBL statement, member clubs unanimously agreed “there was no viable option” to complete the season “in a safe and meaningful manner”.

    The season was postponed on 17 March with 37 BBL regular season games and 42 Women’s BBL games left to play.

    A basketball player shoots the ball
    Copyright: Getty Images
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  5. Welcome

    Good morning. We will bring you all the latest updates as elite sport is allowed to return behind closed doors.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools
Back to top