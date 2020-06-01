Return of elite sport in England - Monday's latest updates

Formula 1 has been given the go-ahead by the UK government to hold two races at Silverstone this summer, BBC Sport has been told. F1 sources say people involved in elite sports events will be exempt from a requirement on international travellers to self-isolate for 14 days. Sports will be required to submit and win approval for a detailed plan of their movements and activities. The government is expected to confirm the move later this month.
Two races at Silverstone to be allowed
Andrew Benson
BBC Sport’s chief F1 writer
How snooker will make its return
Snooker is one of the first sports to return, with the Championship League in Milton Keynes starting today,
Star names including world champion Judd Trump, Ronnie O'Sullivan, Mark Selby and Neil Robertson have all entered, with matches taking place behind closed doors and broadcast free-to-air on ITV4.
BBC Sport has taken a look at some of the protocols that will be in place, have a read here.
Sport allowed to return
Domestic competitive sport behind closed doors will be allowed from Monday, the UK government says.
The 'phase three' guidance paves the way for live sport to return on 1 June for the first time since mid-March.
It is up to individual sports to assess the risk, and consult athletes, coaches and support staff.
Horse racing and snooker will each resume competitive action on Monday, while the Premier League is due to restart on 17 June.
Read more here.
British Basketball League cancelled
The British Basketball League (BBL) has cancelled the remainder of its season due to coronavirus with no winner of the championship title.
According to a BBL statement, member clubs unanimously agreed “there was no viable option” to complete the season “in a safe and meaningful manner”.
The season was postponed on 17 March with 37 BBL regular season games and 42 Women’s BBL games left to play.
Welcome
Good morning. We will bring you all the latest updates as elite sport is allowed to return behind closed doors.