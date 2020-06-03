Coronavirus and sport - Wednesday's latest updates

Tottenham forward Son Heung-min says his military service in South Korea was "tough" but he "really enjoyed it".
Son, 27, completed his three-week mandatory military service in May.
He had returned to his homeland in March to continue his recovery from a fractured arm while the season is suspended because of coronavirus.
All South Korean men must complete military service by the age of 28. He had earned exemption from the mandatory 21-month military service after helping South Korea win the 2018 Asian Games.
"It was a good experience," Son told the Spurs website. "I couldn't say everything that I've done but I really enjoyed it. Those guys were nice. The three weeks were tough but I tried to enjoy it.
"I don't know how the people felt, but for me the three weeks have been long but it was a good experience, I enjoyed it.
"The first day when we don't know each other was a bit weird but soon we got to know each other. We spent every day together in one room, 10 people very close, working together, we helped each other so the time was fantastic.
"Those guys, the first day and second day they couldn't even speak to me but by the end they were joking with me and we were enjoying everyone together."
Super Rugby announces new rules
Rugby union
More from New Zealand...
The country's domestic professional rugby competition - Super Rugby - will see a number of rule changes brought into action when it starts on 13 June.
These include replacements for sent-off players - 20 minutes after a player has been red carded - and golden point extra time.
Fans to return in New Zealand?
Professional sport in New Zealand could see fans return to stadiums as early as next week with the NZ government set to decide whether to lift all social distancing measures on Monday.
New Zealand has had no new confirmed cases of coronavirus for 12 days.
Meet the footballers enduring a six-month pre-season
Football
For the majority of professional footballers pre-season training is a necessary evil. Something most would happily forget as quickly as jumping in and out of an ice bath for aching muscles.
But what if countless hours running on tracks, pitches and over hills felt like they were never going to end?
That has been the situation facing players in Sweden, where pre-season training is entering its sixth month, after the start of the campaign on 4 April was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
We will have all the latest updates for you as sport slowly starts to return after the coronavirus shutdown.