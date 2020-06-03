Coronavirus and sport - Wednesday's latest updates

Tottenham forward Son Heung-min says his military service in South Korea was "tough" but he "really enjoyed it".

Son, 27, completed his three-week mandatory military service in May.

He had returned to his homeland in March to continue his recovery from a fractured arm while the season is suspended because of coronavirus.

All South Korean men must complete military service by the age of 28. He had earned exemption from the mandatory 21-month military service after helping South Korea win the 2018 Asian Games.

"It was a good experience," Son told the Spurs website. "I couldn't say everything that I've done but I really enjoyed it. Those guys were nice. The three weeks were tough but I tried to enjoy it.

"I don't know how the people felt, but for me the three weeks have been long but it was a good experience, I enjoyed it.

"The first day when we don't know each other was a bit weird but soon we got to know each other. We spent every day together in one room, 10 people very close, working together, we helped each other so the time was fantastic.

"Those guys, the first day and second day they couldn't even speak to me but by the end they were joking with me and we were enjoying everyone together."