Coronavirus and sport - Friday's latest updates

A magical return? Well, the rest of the NBA season, which was suspended on 11 March, is set to be played at Florida's Disney World Resort from 31 July. Thirteen Western Conference teams and nine Eastern Conference teams will contest eight games each to determine seedings for the play-offs. The ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando includes a 5,000-seat indoor basketball facility. Under the NBA's proposals, all 22 teams will be based at the resort and games will be played without spectators to minimise the threat of Covid-19. On Thursday the NBA board of governors approved the plan to resume the season. The National Basketball Players Association (NBPA) must agree to the plan before it is confirmed. It is expected to vote during a conference call on Friday.
Premiership sets target date for resumption of season
Premiership Rugby hopes to resume the 2019-20 season on Saturday, 15 August.
There have been no matches played since 8 March because of the coronavirus pandemic, but clubs have been cleared to start non-contact training.
Exeter are five points clear of Sale at the top of the table, with Bristol and Northampton Saints third and fourth.
"It is important for us to give players, coaches and clubs clarity on when they can look to return," said Premiership chief Darren Childs.
"Nothing will happen until it is safe to do so but we will do everything we can to resume the 2019-20 Gallagher Premiership Rugby campaign on Saturday, 15 August."
No decision has yet been taken on whether games will be played behind closed doors, but the Premiership say the structure and format for the rest of the campaign "will follow in due course".
