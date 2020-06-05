Coronavirus and sport - Friday's latest updates

A magical return?

Well, the rest of the NBA season, which was suspended on 11 March, is set to be played at Florida's Disney World Resort from 31 July.

Thirteen Western Conference teams and nine Eastern Conference teams will contest eight games each to determine seedings for the play-offs.

The ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando includes a 5,000-seat indoor basketball facility.

Under the NBA's proposals, all 22 teams will be based at the resort and games will be played without spectators to minimise the threat of Covid-19.

On Thursday the NBA board of governors approved the plan to resume the season.

The National Basketball Players Association (NBPA) must agree to the plan before it is confirmed. It is expected to vote during a conference call on Friday.