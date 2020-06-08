Live

Coronavirus and sport - Monday's latest updates

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

  1. Good morning

    Man lifts tyres on a pole
    Copyright: Getty Images

    Good morning one and all. This is where you will find anything on how the coronavirus pandemic is affecting sport around the world.

    Scrolling through images we came across this gentleman in Poland who, like many of us, has built a home gym from what he has available.

    This afternoon I'm going looking for tyres and a broomstick.

    Stay with us.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools
Back to top