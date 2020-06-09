Coronavirus and sport - Tuesday's latest updates

According to The Times today, Brighton will charge £20 for fans to be made into cardboard cut outs when football resumes behind closed doors.
It got me wondering if you could air brush the shot of you so you look your very best at all times.
Papers: 'Time to act'
As Black Lives Matter protests take place across the world, Sterling told BBC's Newsnight programme: "It's how we move on from here. It's about highlighting things, the society that needs changing, and then acting upon it. We've done a lot of talking, and it's time now to act."
The Daily Star also leads on his wish to see more black managers in prominent roles.
Papers: Sterling's message
Tuesday's back pages heavily feature Manchester City's Raheem Sterling as he speaks out on racism.
The England international wants to see more black managers.
Papers: Cardboard fans...
There's more on the story here.
Just over a week until we are all glued to our screens when the Premier League returns. Get those fantasy football teams ready.
La Liga is back even sooner and generally across the globe our thirst for sport is slowly starting to get quenched.
Here we will bring you the very latest on coronavirus and sport.