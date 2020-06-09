Live

Coronavirus and sport - Tuesday's latest updates

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

  1. Papers: Cardboard fans...

    According to The Times today, Brighton will charge £20 for fans to be made into cardboard cut outs when football resumes behind closed doors.

    It got me wondering if you could air brush the shot of you so you look your very best at all times.

    The Times
    Copyright: The Times
  2. Papers: 'Time to act'

    As Black Lives Matter protests take place across the world, Sterling told BBC's Newsnight programme: "It's how we move on from here. It's about highlighting things, the society that needs changing, and then acting upon it. We've done a lot of talking, and it's time now to act."

    The Daily Star also leads on his wish to see more black managers in prominent roles.

    Daily Star
    Copyright: .
  3. Papers: Sterling's message

    Tuesday's back pages heavily feature Manchester City's Raheem Sterling as he speaks out on racism.

    The England international wants to see more black managers.

    There's more on the story here.

    Raheem Sterling
    Copyright: .
  4. Post update

    Thanks for joining us.

    We will quickly run you through the morning papers, where Raheem Sterling is a major focus.

  5. Good morning!

    Jockey in face mask
    Copyright: Getty Images

    Good morning one and all.

    Just over a week until we are all glued to our screens when the Premier League returns. Get those fantasy football teams ready.

    La Liga is back even sooner and generally across the globe our thirst for sport is slowly starting to get quenched.

    Here we will bring you the very latest on coronavirus and sport.

