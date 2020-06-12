Coronavirus and sport - Friday's updates

The Japanese, Singapore and Azerbaijan Grands Prix have been cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Formula 1 has tried to find a way to hold the races in 2020 but announced on Friday that was not possible in the uncertain global situation.

The historic event at Suzuka is off as a result of Japan's ban on many international travellers.

Races in Singapore and Baku cannot be held because the street circuits cannot be built in the current climate.

The cancellations mean F1 has lost a further three key grands prix to the Covid-19 crisis that has already claimed the season-opening race in Australia and the blue-riband Monaco event.