Watch: Northern League of Legends Championship - league stage

What is it?

The Northern League of Legends Championship (NLC) is a new competitive ecosystem for the Nordic countries, plus UK and Ireland. It sees 12 initially selected teams compete for 1m Swedish Krona (roughly £87,000) and the right to be named NLC champion. The competition is designed to "breed the stars of tomorrow".

How does it work?

The competition starts with a seven-week round-robin league, taking place every Tuesday and Wednesday from Tuesday 16 June until Wednesday 29 July, with a bonus day on Thursday 30 July.

The 12 teams are split into two divisions of six, and there are four fixtures each night, with teams competing in double best of one round-robin games.

After the league stage, the top four teams in each division will be seeded into a double elimination bracket while the fifth place will be eliminated but maintain their NLC status for next season. The sixth place in each division will need to compete in the relegation series, against teams from the Telia Masters (the top two sides from the national leagues qualify for this), to maintain their place in the NLC.

Who is competing?

FNATIC Rising and BT Excel are permanent members in the NLC due to their status in League of Legends European Championship.

BT Excel are joined by Riddle Esports, Nordavind, Team Singularity, Ence and Godsent in Group A while FNATIC Rising have Munster Rugby Gaming, Dusty, Tricked Esport, MNM Gaming and Barrage Esports in their group.

