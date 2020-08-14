Watch: League of Legends – NLC Grand Finals

What is it?

The Northern League of Legends Championship (NLC) is a new competitive ecosystem for the Nordic countries, plus UK and Ireland. It sees 12 initially selected teams compete for 1m Swedish Krona (roughly £87,000) and the right to be named NLC champion. The competition is designed to "breed the stars of tomorrow".

How does it work?

After a 15-day league stage and 5 day play-off period we've now reached the Grand Finals. Twelve of the best teams representing Iceland, Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Finland, Great Britain and Ireland have fought for seven long weeks.

The top eight contenders advanced into the playoff bracket which is played in a double elimination style, the four best performing teams from the main season have been awarded the safety of being able to lose one match and still have a chance to fight for the championship.

Where as the bottom four teams were placed directly into the lower bracket where it's either win until you reach the Grand Finals, or face elimination.

After all of that four teams remain and will fight it out over the next two days to see who will become winner of the 2020 NLC.

