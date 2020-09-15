Chelsea and Wolves off to winning starts - Premier League reaction

Meanwhile, the Independent report Mike Ashley is gearing up for a legal battle with the Premier League over Newcastle's collapsed takeover.
Last week, the Premier League said it was "disappointed and surprised" after Newcastle accused it of not acting appropriately in its handling of the failed takeover by a Saudi Arabian-backed consortium.
And, in the Telegraph, the EFL reportedly wants a £22m-a-month bail-out from the Premier League as football continues without supporters.
'Reece is the word'
Brighton 1-3 Chelsea
The Star and Mirror both run with similar themes on their back pages after Reece James turned the match back in Chelsea's favour with his excellent goal last night.
Both also feature reports that Jose Mourinho could face a backlash from his Tottenham players after strongly criticising their performance following defeat by Everton on Sunday.
James stunner as Chelsea beat Brighton
Brighton 1-3 Chelsea
Frank Lampard said his new-look Chelsea side "have to have intentions to be up there" with reigning champions Liverpool after beginning their campaign with victory at Brighton.
Debutant Timo Werner won a 23rd-minute penalty which was converted by Jorginho for the game's opening goal.
Brighton were back on level terms after 54 minutes when Leandro Trossard's 20-yard shot squirmed past Chelsea keeper Kepa Arrizabalaga - but Chelsea regained their lead two minutes later when Reece James sent a stunning 25-yard right-foot shot high past Ryan.
Brighton should have equalised when Lewis Dunk somehow headed wide at the far post, before Adam Webster deflected Kurt Zouma's shot past Ryan.
Wolves make flying start
Sheffield United 0-2 Wolves
Wolves made a flying start to their 2020-21 season as they blew Sheffield United away with two goals in the opening six minutes at Bramall Lane.
Raul Jimenez struck in the third minute and Romain Saiss headed in a second soon after.
The Blades struggled to create and their first shot on target didn't arrive until seven minutes before half-time, when Oli McBurnie headed at Rui Patricio.
Chris Wilder's side were much better after the interval but only a superb save by debutant Aaron Ramsdale denied Wolves, the 22-year-old an £18m summer signing from Bournemouth, sending a Saiss strike on to the post.
Good morning
It almost feels like it never went away, doesn't it?
Chelsea and Wolves both made winning starts to their Premier League campaigns on Monday night, overcoming Brighton and Sheffield United in their respective curtain-raisers.
We'll bring you all the reaction from those matches this morning, as well as the latest news, transfer gossip and a look ahead to some midweek EFL Cup action.
