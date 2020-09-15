Chelsea and Wolves off to winning starts - Premier League reaction

Meanwhile, the Independent report Mike Ashley is gearing up for a legal battle with the Premier League over Newcastle's collapsed takeover.

Last week, the Premier League said it was "disappointed and surprised" after Newcastle accused it of not acting appropriately in its handling of the failed takeover by a Saudi Arabian-backed consortium.

And, in the Telegraph, the EFL reportedly wants a £22m-a-month bail-out from the Premier League as football continues without supporters.

