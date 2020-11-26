Molly Thompson-Smith

Watch: Climbing European Championships - men's & women's combined finals

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

  1. Climber Thompson-Smith makes history

    GB climber Molly Thompson-Smith in action
    Copyright: Getty Images

    Molly Thompson-Smith makes history by becoming the first British woman to win a European climbing medal.

    Click here to read a full report

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  2. Who are the Brits taking part?

    Great Britain will be represented by William Bosi in the men’s competition and Molly Thompson-Smith in the women’s event.

    Scotland’s Bosi is British speed climbing champion and the British lead climbing champion.

    23-year-old Thompson-Smith became the first British woman to win a lead climbing bronze medal at the World Cup in Slovenia in 2017.

    Both athletes are looking to secure qualification for the Olympic Games in Tokyo next year.

    Molly Thompson-Smith & William Bosi
    Copyright: BBC Sport
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  3. How can I watch the Climbing Europeans Championships?

    BBC Sport

    The European Championships are available across the BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer, Connected TVs, the BBC Sport website and mobile app,on the 28th November.

    Saturday, 28 November

    12:40-20:20 - BBC iPlayer, Connected TVs, the BBC Sport website and mobile app

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  4. How to get into climbing

    Get Inspired

    #GetInspired

    Video content

    Video caption: Rock climbing: What to expect when you try the sport

    British Mountaineering Council (BMC) will be able to help you find a club near you in England and Wales. If you live in Scotland, get in touch with Mountaineering Scotland and in Northern Ireland, try Mountaineering Ireland.

    It's a sociable sport and welcomes climbers of all levels. With hundreds of climbing walls around the UK - you don't need to live near mountains to get involved.

    To get started you'll need ropes, harnesses, a helmet and comfortable shoes. Most climbing centres have these available for hire or purchase.

    Paraclimbing is an inclusive sport which caters for all abilities. The BMC host the National Paraclimbing Series which is a competition open to any level of climber.

    The activity uses lots of muscle groups, both in theupper and lower body.Yourarms,backand shoulders as well asabdominalandleg musclesall get exercised.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools
Back to top