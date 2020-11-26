Watch: Climbing European Championships - men's & women's combined finals

Molly Thompson-Smith makes history by becoming the first British woman to win a European climbing medal. Click here to read a full report
Climber Thompson-Smith makes history
Who are the Brits taking part?
Great Britain will be represented by William Bosi in the men’s competition and Molly Thompson-Smith in the women’s event.
Scotland’s Bosi is British speed climbing champion and the British lead climbing champion.
23-year-old Thompson-Smith became the first British woman to win a lead climbing bronze medal at the World Cup in Slovenia in 2017.
Both athletes are looking to secure qualification for the Olympic Games in Tokyo next year.
How can I watch the Climbing Europeans Championships?
The European Championships are available across the BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer, Connected TVs, the BBC Sport website and mobile app,on the 28th November.
Saturday, 28 November
12:40-20:20 - BBC iPlayer, Connected TVs, the BBC Sport website and mobile app
How to get into climbing
British Mountaineering Council (BMC) will be able to help you find a club near you in England and Wales. If you live in Scotland, get in touch with Mountaineering Scotland and in Northern Ireland, try Mountaineering Ireland.
It's a sociable sport and welcomes climbers of all levels. With hundreds of climbing walls around the UK - you don't need to live near mountains to get involved.
To get started you'll need ropes, harnesses, a helmet and comfortable shoes. Most climbing centres have these available for hire or purchase.
Paraclimbing is an inclusive sport which caters for all abilities. The BMC host the National Paraclimbing Series which is a competition open to any level of climber.
The activity uses lots of muscle groups, both in theupper and lower body.Yourarms,backand shoulders as well asabdominalandleg musclesall get exercised.