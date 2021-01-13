Watch: Rocket League Championship Season X

Excel Esports: What is life like inside a professional esports team?
They are a team of international stars who live together and train at a state-of-the-art facility at Twickenham Stadium.
Their backroom staff includes sports psychologists, nutritionists and people who have worked in football.
But these are not your traditional sports stars. They do not compete with a round or even oval ball. Their arena is international esports tournaments - playing League of Legends.
And they have to deal with the pressure of being professional players, while navigating the same coming-of-age challenges as other young men.
In a new five-part series, narrated by Peaky Blinders star Cillian Murphy, we follow upstart British team EXCEL ESPORTS as they tough it out for a play-off place in the League of Legends European Championship (LEC).
During the first weekend we said goodbye to David Beckham's
Guild Esports, Barça Esports, Fadeaway, Team Singularity, Galaxy Racer - and most
shockingly, the defending European Regional Champions Top Blokes who were
knocked out in the first round of the Lower Bracket.
On the flip side, perfecting sweeping is rare – but Dignitas
managed to do it twice within a week! Their first was Guild Esports during
RLCS: The Grid, and their second was Team Singularity last weekend.
Rocket League explained...
What is Rocket League?
Simply put Rocket League is football with boost propelled cars. It’s all about how you manipulate your cars mechanics, how you work together as a team and how many times you can stick the big ball in the net.
Matches are three-on-three and are five minutes long, and are mostly best of five until the latter stages where it’s best of seven.
What is the RLCS X Winter Split?
There are 3 splits - Fall, Winter, Spring - each have 3 regional events leading into an international tournament. Within all these events, each team collects points that will determine whether they qualify for the World Championship.
Who should I look out for?
The RLCS X Winter Split will feature David Beckham's Guild Esports team, giving BBC viewers the first opportunity to see them in action.
Potentially facing his former Guild Esports Team will be Team Singularity's star signing Scrub Killa, who will join new team-mates Breezi and Hibbs as they aim to secure a spot in the winter major.
Other teams to look out for are Wolves eSports, the professional gaming arm of Premier League side Wolverhampton Wanderers, and footballing giants FC Barcelona.
Football crossed with Top Gear - Rocket League explained
Not sure how Rocket League works? Watch our handy explainer to find out more.
This video was produced for the Spring Series which the BBC broadcasted in 2020, however it explains some general concepts about Rocket League that you may find useful if you're watching this weekend.
Did you know Wolves have an Esports team?
Did you know Wolves have an Esports team?
They are one of the 24 teams that are competing in EU Regionals of the Rocket League Championship Season X.
Vikkstar on his plans for growing Call of Duty esports
BBC Newsbeat
With nearly seven million YouTube subscribers, Vikkstar knows a thing or two about popularity.
The content creator, real name Vikram Singh Barn, has joined Call of Duty esports team London Royal Ravens as a co-owner and says he wants to help grow the professional league.
The 25-year-old tells BBC Sounds gaming podcast Press X To Continue that he wants to help "bridge the gap" between content creators, esports and the audience.
"It's helping them build what they're doing, because esports is huge. But often in the past, there hasn't been an overlap with the other things."
How can I watch the Rocket League Championship Season X
All times are GMT and subject to change
The BBC will have live coverage from the Rocket League Championship Season X Winter Split EU Regional's in January across BBC iPlayer, the BBC Sport website and app.
Full coverage details:
Sunday, 17 January- 15:30-21:00
The CS:GO BLAST Premier Global Final will also be available on BBC iPlayer on Tuesday, 19 January. Don’t miss the world’s best teams battle for one of the hardest trophies to win in esports and a $1,000,000 championship prize pool.
Watch Fight For First: Excel Esports on BBC iPlayer
Read more from Vikkstar here, and listen to him on the BBC's Press X to Continue podcast here.
