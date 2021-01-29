Watch: League of Legends – UKLC

Excel Esports: Life inside a professional esports team
They are a team of international stars who live together and train at a state-of-the-art facility at Twickenham Stadium.
Their backroom staff includes sport psychologists, nutritionists and people who have worked in football.
But these are not your traditional sports stars. They do not compete with a round or even oval ball. Their arena is international esports tournaments - playing League of Legends.
And they have to deal with the pressure of being professional players, while navigating the same coming-of-age challenges as other young men.
In a new five-part series, narrated by Peaky Blinders star Cillian Murphy, we follow upstart British team Excel Esports as they tough it out for a play-off place in the League of Legends European Championship (LEC).
League of Legends experts Dan 'Aux' Harrison, Georgia 'Troubleinc' Paraskevopoulou and Jake 'Hiprain' Matthews explain the world's most popular esport in its most simple terms.
All you need to know about the League of Legends UK Championships
What is it?
The event is the pinnacle of the UK League of Legends competitions and showcases and nurtures the top UK teams and esports talent. There is a prize pool of £5,000. The top two teams will progress into further competitions and may ultimately compete in the Northern League of Legends Championships for Nordic countries and the UK.
How does it work?
The competition starts with a seven-week round robin league, taking place every Sunday and Monday from Sunday 17 January until Monday 22 February.
There will be four fixtures each game night with the eight teams involved facing each other twice over the seven weeks. The top four teams will then progress to the semi-finals on Sunday 28 February before the final on Monday 1 March.
Riot GamesCopyright: Riot Games
What is it?
The event is the pinnacle of the UK League of Legends competitions and showcases and nurtures the top UK teams and esports talent. There is a prize pool of £5,000. The top two teams will progress into further competitions and may ultimately compete in the Northern League of Legends Championships for Nordic countries and the UK.
How does it work?
The competition starts with a seven-week round robin league, taking place every Sunday and Monday from Sunday 17 January until Monday 22 February.
There will be four fixtures each game night with the eight teams involved facing each other twice over the seven weeks. The top four teams will then progress to the semi-finals on Sunday 28 February before the final on Monday 1 March.
Who is competing?
Demise, Enclave Gaming, Barrage Esports Academy, MnM Gaming Academy, NVision Esports and, Resolve, Bulldog Esports & London Esports.
How can I watch the League of Legends UK Championships?
BBC Sport will have live coverage from all 16 days of the League of Legends UK Championships.
Coverage will be available live on BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app and available to catch up for 30 days.
Full coverage details:
League Stage, Day Five - Sunday, 31 January, 17:45-22:00
League Stage, Day Six - Monday, 1 February, 17:45-22:00
The league stage action will then take place every Sunday and Monday for another seven weeks.