Watch: League of Legends – UKLC

They are a team of international stars who live together and train at a state-of-the-art facility at Twickenham Stadium.

Their backroom staff includes sport psychologists, nutritionists and people who have worked in football.

But these are not your traditional sports stars. They do not compete with a round or even oval ball. Their arena is international esports tournaments - playing League of Legends.

And they have to deal with the pressure of being professional players, while navigating the same coming-of-age challenges as other young men.

In a new five-part series, narrated by Peaky Blinders star Cillian Murphy, we follow upstart British team Excel Esports as they tough it out for a play-off place in the League of Legends European Championship (LEC).

Watch Fight For First: Excel Esports on BBC iPlayer