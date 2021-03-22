ePremier League finals - group stages

The ePremier League is a competitive gaming tournament on Electronic Arts' Fifa 21, with players representing different teams from the Premier League.
The current season reaches its conclusion with this week's ePL finals, when the UK's top 40 players will battle it out to be crowned grand champion.
Competition is initially split between the Xbox and Playstation, with 20 players on each console competing in four seeded groups.
The best two players in each group will progress to the knockout stages before the Xbox One and PS4 champions go head-to-head for the overall title.
As well as competing for a share of the £40,000 prize pot, top-ranking players will also qualify for the European play-offs of Fifa's Global Series.
Which players should I look out for?
ePremier LeagueCopyright: ePremier League
The 2019/20 ePremier League champion Tom "Hashtag Tom" Leese, representing Tottenham Hotspur, is in Group A of the PS4 section.
So is the player he beat in last year's ePL Grand Final, Brighton & Hove Albion's Marc "MarcMarleyyy" Marley.
Marley was the 2019/20 ePL Xbox champion, then representing AFC Bournemouth, but is now on PS4.
ePremier LeagueCopyright: ePremier League
Donovan "Fnatix Tekkx" Hunt, representing Liverpool, will be one to watch out for in the Xbox competition.
He was the inaugural ePL champion and will be hoping to go one better than last year, when he lost to MarcMarleyyy in the Xbox final.
How does the competition work?
Group games will take place on 23-24 March.
The four groups of players on each console - Xbox and PS4 - are worked out on seedings based on this season's matches.
A total of seven matches will take place in each group, culminating with two qualification games, the winners of which will make the knockout stages.
The graphic below explains the process in more detail.
ePremier LeagueCopyright: ePremier League
The best eight players on each console will contest the knockout stages on 26 March, culminating in the grand final, when the ePL champions on Xbox and PS4 go head-to-head for the title of grand champion.
ePremier LeagueCopyright: ePremier League
How to watch the ePremier League finals
All times are GMT and subject to change
BBC Sport
The BBC will have live coverage of the ePremier League finals across the BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app.
All the action will also be available to watch for 30 days on demand after the event on BBC iPlayer.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
ePremier LeagueCopyright: ePremier League ePremier LeagueCopyright: ePremier League ePremier LeagueCopyright: ePremier League ePremier LeagueCopyright: ePremier League ePremier LeagueCopyright: ePremier League
What is the ePremier League finals?
The ePremier League is a competitive gaming tournament on Electronic Arts' Fifa 21, with players representing different teams from the Premier League.
The current season reaches its conclusion with this week's ePL finals, when the UK's top 40 players will battle it out to be crowned grand champion.
Competition is initially split between the Xbox and Playstation, with 20 players on each console competing in four seeded groups.
The best two players in each group will progress to the knockout stages before the Xbox One and PS4 champions go head-to-head for the overall title.
As well as competing for a share of the £40,000 prize pot, top-ranking players will also qualify for the European play-offs of Fifa's Global Series.
Which players should I look out for?
The 2019/20 ePremier League champion Tom "Hashtag Tom" Leese, representing Tottenham Hotspur, is in Group A of the PS4 section.
So is the player he beat in last year's ePL Grand Final, Brighton & Hove Albion's Marc "MarcMarleyyy" Marley.
Marley was the 2019/20 ePL Xbox champion, then representing AFC Bournemouth, but is now on PS4.
Donovan "Fnatix Tekkx" Hunt, representing Liverpool, will be one to watch out for in the Xbox competition.
He was the inaugural ePL champion and will be hoping to go one better than last year, when he lost to MarcMarleyyy in the Xbox final.
How does the competition work?
Group games will take place on 23-24 March.
The four groups of players on each console - Xbox and PS4 - are worked out on seedings based on this season's matches.
A total of seven matches will take place in each group, culminating with two qualification games, the winners of which will make the knockout stages.
The graphic below explains the process in more detail.
The best eight players on each console will contest the knockout stages on 26 March, culminating in the grand final, when the ePL champions on Xbox and PS4 go head-to-head for the title of grand champion.
How to watch the ePremier League finals
All times are GMT and subject to change
BBC Sport
The BBC will have live coverage of the ePremier League finals across the BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app.
All the action will also be available to watch for 30 days on demand after the event on BBC iPlayer.
Full coverage details
Wednesday, 24 March
Group stages - 14:00-20:00 GMT
Friday, 26 March
Knockout stages - 18:00-22:00 GMT