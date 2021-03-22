ePremier League finals - group stages

ePremier League Copyright: ePremier League

The ePremier League is a competitive gaming tournament on Electronic Arts' Fifa 21, with players representing different teams from the Premier League.

The current season reaches its conclusion with this week's ePL finals, when the UK's top 40 players will battle it out to be crowned grand champion.

Competition is initially split between the Xbox and Playstation, with 20 players on each console competing in four seeded groups.

The best two players in each group will progress to the knockout stages before the Xbox One and PS4 champions go head-to-head for the overall title.

As well as competing for a share of the £40,000 prize pot, top-ranking players will also qualify for the European play-offs of Fifa's Global Series.