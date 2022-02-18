Watch: Pool - IPA World Championships

The IPA World Championships is back after having to miss a year due to the pandemic. The tournament will be held at The Cedar Court Hotel in Bradford. The best pool players around the world will be playing.
Blackball is the official competitive version of pool played in the UK and is used on the IPA Tour.
The recognised rules of Blackball are set by the WPA, pool's international governing body, and are designed to be creative and entertaining to watch.
Three-point rule: Points are awarded when breaking off - one point per ball that goes fully past an imaginary line between the middle pockets and/or one point per ball legally potted. Failure to reach the three-point minimum is a foul break.
'Skill shot': It's okay to pot your own and your opponent's ball at the same time - this rewards attacking play by 'unblocking' pockets.
Fouls: The first shot after any foul is a free visit, but the player then continues with just one shot.
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Where can I watch the IPA Pool World Championships?
All times are GMT and subject to change
BBC iPlayer
The BBC will bring you live coverage of the IPA World Championship between the 18-20 February on the BBC Sport website, app and on the BBC iPlayer. The highlight of the pool calendar, the World Championships take place across the weekend. The Open singles (inc seeds), Doubles, Seniors, Ladies, Masters and Mixed all in action. Extensive coverage including the semi-finals and finals of the most prestigious title in pool taking place in Bradford.
You can also catch-up with all the action again shortly after on the BBC iPlayer here.
Saturday 19th February
12:00 – 22:30 - BBC iPlayer & BBC Sport app
Sunday 20th February
16:00 – 22:30 - BBC iPlayer & BBC Sport app
How to get into pool
BBC Sport
Snooker, billiards and pool all offer different challenges, but from pubs to clubs to competition, they offer an accessible option for anyone hoping to pick up a cue.
Bigger pockets (in eight ball), shorter cues, fewer balls - pool is certainly an easier sport for beginners to get stuck into than its technical cousins.
However, cue ball control, massive amounts of spin and arm power are all needed to master the sport effectively.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
What do you need to know?
The IPA World Championships is back after having to miss a year due to the pandemic. The tournament will be held at The Cedar Court Hotel in Bradford. The best pool players around the world will be playing.
Blackball is the official competitive version of pool played in the UK and is used on the IPA Tour.
The recognised rules of Blackball are set by the WPA, pool's international governing body, and are designed to be creative and entertaining to watch.
Three-point rule: Points are awarded when breaking off - one point per ball that goes fully past an imaginary line between the middle pockets and/or one point per ball legally potted. Failure to reach the three-point minimum is a foul break.
'Skill shot': It's okay to pot your own and your opponent's ball at the same time - this rewards attacking play by 'unblocking' pockets.
Fouls: The first shot after any foul is a free visit, but the player then continues with just one shot.
Where can I watch the IPA Pool World Championships?
All times are GMT and subject to change
BBC iPlayer
The BBC will bring you live coverage of the IPA World Championship between the 18-20 February on the BBC Sport website, app and on the BBC iPlayer. The highlight of the pool calendar, the World Championships take place across the weekend. The Open singles (inc seeds), Doubles, Seniors, Ladies, Masters and Mixed all in action. Extensive coverage including the semi-finals and finals of the most prestigious title in pool taking place in Bradford.
You can also catch-up with all the action again shortly after on the BBC iPlayer here.
Saturday 19th February
12:00 – 22:30 - BBC iPlayer & BBC Sport app
Sunday 20th February
16:00 – 22:30 - BBC iPlayer & BBC Sport app
How to get into pool
BBC Sport
Snooker, billiards and pool all offer different challenges, but from pubs to clubs to competition, they offer an accessible option for anyone hoping to pick up a cue.
Bigger pockets (in eight ball), shorter cues, fewer balls - pool is certainly an easier sport for beginners to get stuck into than its technical cousins.
However, cue ball control, massive amounts of spin and arm power are all needed to master the sport effectively.
Blackball (without the bigger pockets) is the official competitive version in this country, run by the International Professional Pool Association.
Fine out more about how to get involved in snooker, billiards and pool here.