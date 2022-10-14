Watch 2022 Parkour World Championships

Sweden’s Elis Torhall and Miranda Tibbing are expected to be gunning for the podium, after impressive recent victories in the World Cup event in Montpellier this year.

Meanwhile, British hopes will be pinned on David Nelmes from Leeds, the 2019 Freestyle World Cup champion, who will compete in the Speed discipline.

In the women’s event, home favourites Katsunori Shion and Kondo Nagisa will be competing, as well as World Cup bronze medallist Ella Bucio, from Mexico.