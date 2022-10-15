Watch 2022 Parkour World Championships

Sweden’sElis TorhallandMiranda Tibbingare expected to be gunning for the podium, after impressive recent victories in the World Cup event in Montpellier this year.

Meanwhile, British hopes will be pinned onDavid Nelmesfrom Leeds, the 2019 Freestyle World Cup champion, who will compete in the Speed discipline.

In the women’s event, home favouritesKatsunori ShionandKondo Nagisawill be competing, as well as World Cup bronze medallistElla Bucio, from Mexico.