Mexico's Ella Bucio at the 2022 Parkour World Championships in Tokyo

Watch 2022 Parkour World Championships

  1. Who should I look out for?

    BBC Sport

    Sweden’sElis TorhallandMiranda Tibbingare expected to be gunning for the podium, after impressive recent victories in the World Cup event in Montpellier this year.

    Meanwhile, British hopes will be pinned onDavid Nelmesfrom Leeds, the 2019 Freestyle World Cup champion, who will compete in the Speed discipline.

    In the women’s event, home favouritesKatsunori ShionandKondo Nagisawill be competing, as well as World Cup bronze medallistElla Bucio, from Mexico.

  2. What is the Parkour World Championships?

    BBC Sport

    Parkour is the act of moving from point A to point B using obstacles in your path to increase your efficiency.

    More than 120 athletes from 30 nations will descend on Tokyo’s Ariake Urban Sports Park– the venue for the BMX and skateboarding events at the 2020 Olympic Games – with world titles up for grabs in Speed and Freestyle disciplines.

    In the Speed event athletes race against each other to complete the 80-metre course in the fastest-possible time.

    In the Freestyle event competitors look to demonstrate the most difficult skills to the highest level during a 70-second routine which is judged by a pool of international judges.

  3. How can I watch the Parkour World Championships?

    BBC iPlayer

    All times are BST and are subject to late changes

    Sunday, 16 October

    06:00 – 08:15 - Red Button ,BBC iPlayer & the BBC Sport website.

    All action available to watch back on demand via BBC iPlayer.

  4. How to get into Parkour

    BBC Sport

    Parkour can be enjoyed by anyone at any age. If you love the rush of adrenaline and get a thrill from pushing yourself to your limits then parkour is perfect for you.

    Unlike other sports which require equipment and facilities, Parkour can be practiced anywhere, with most people choosing to train outdoors.

    You can also try it alone, which is great for developing self-discipline, but there are also communities of people who do it together.

    Learn the basics by finding your local group via Parkour UK, or if you're aged 55 or over you can take part in a Forever Young session.

    Video caption: How free running helps the health of an older generation
