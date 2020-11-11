The Africa Cup of Nations trophy
Live: African Nations Cup qualifiers resume

Ben Sutherland

  1. All 0-0 so far

    We're under way in most of the Afcon qualifiers today - but they are all 0-0 so far.

    Settle in.

  2. Who's in action?

    There are five games kicking off at 1600:

    Guinea v Chad

    Mauritania v Burundi

    Senegal v Guinea-Bissau

    Kenya v Comoros

    And then at 1900:

    Libya v Equatorial Guinea

  3. Welcome to our coverage

    The qualifiers for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations - actually being held in 2022 - are back under way.

    It's the first significant football action for international teams on the continent since March, when the Covid-19 pandemic first became widespread in Africa.

