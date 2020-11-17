Live: African Nations Cup qualifiers

Hello - welcome to our live coverage of the final burst of matches in round four of the six sets of games in the groups for qualifying for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (which will actually be held in 2022).

We know from earlier games that the two teams that competed in the final of the 2019 competition - Algeria and Senegal - are already through.

And here's Nick Cavell with the permutations for this afternoon's fixtures:

Central Africa v Morocco (Group E) - Morocco will need just a point from their last two games if they beat CAR today. Burundi (4 points) beat Mauritania (5 points) 3-1 on Sunday

Rwanda v Cape Verde (Group F) - Both teams helped by Cameroon's 2-0 win in Mozambique (4pts)

Sierra Leone v Nigeria; Lesotho v Benin (Group L) - Likewise, there are 2 games in Group L. Nigeria qualify with a win. If they do win, a Benin win over Lesotho would mean Benin are also through and that group is decided.

Sudan v Ghana (Group C) - Ghana only need a draw with Sudan to book a place in Cameroon. If Ghana win means SA only need a draw from last 2 games to qualify. Sao Tome (0 points) already out of contention after losing 4-2 to South Africa (9 points)

Angola v DR Congo (Group D) - The Gambia top group 7 Points ahead of Gabon on goal difference after Scorpions 2-1.

Togo v Egypt (Group G) - Togo eliminated if they lose today.Comoros (8pts) shocked Kenya (3 pts) 2-1 on Sunday.

Namibia v Mali (Group A) - Mali will qualify if they win in Namibia and Chad eliminated.Guinea (8 points) held 1-1 in Chad (1 point)

Tanzania v Tunisia (Group J) - Tunisia will qualify with a draw (or better) against Tanzania (with a draw, Tanzania could equal Tunisia's points total, but would be behind on Head-to-Head)Equatorial Guinea (6 points) beat Libya (3 points) 1-0 on Sunday.