World Cup 2022 qualifiers: DR Congo v Morocco

Former DR Congo captain Gabriel Zakuani says his country has improved its football considerably since their last and only World Cup appearance, as Zaire, in 1974.

The current incarnation of the Leopards host Morocco in the first leg of their World Cup play-off on Friday in Kinshasa before the return leg in Casablanca next Tuesday.

In 1974, Zaire - which is now known as the Democratic Republic of Congo - made history when becoming the first country from sub-Saharan Africa to qualify for a World Cup finals.

Unfortunately, the then African champions' moment of history is more remembered for a 9-0 loss to Yugoslavia and the unusual antics of Mwepu Ilunga, who raced out of the defensive wall at a Brazil free-kick and kicked the ball down the pitch.

