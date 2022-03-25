World Cup 2022 qualifiers: DR Congo v Morocco

Morocco are just trying to settle again - and there's a brilliant challenge from Amrabat to prevent DR Congo building another attack. The Atlas Lions are now playing with two very deep lines of defence - right now they seem to be desperate to just have some possession.
Morocco goalkeeper Bounou, looking rattled since being wrong-footed for the DR Congo goal, is all over the place as he tries to marshal his defence for DR Congo's corner. He - and Morocco - survive, but Bounou is going to have to sort his head out soon.
DR Congo striker Dieumerci Mbokani receives Aguerd's boot to his head as they both try and get as much air as possible. Mbokani is soon up, and some hasty defending from the resultant free kick leads to a DR Congo corner.
Looking at the replay, it may be that Wissa's shot - which, it has to be said, was rather tame - brushed Morocco's captain Saiss' head, leaving his own goalkeeper Bounou with no chance. It will still count as Wissa's goal though.
GOAL
DR Congo 1-0 Morocco
Completely against the run of play, Yoane Wissa scores!
KICK-OFF
DR Congo 0-0 Morocco
Under way in Kinshasa.
DR Congo 'have come a long way since Zaire in 1974'
Former DR Congo captain Gabriel Zakuani says his country has improved its football considerably since their last and only World Cup appearance, as Zaire, in 1974.
The current incarnation of the Leopards host Morocco in the first leg of their World Cup play-off on Friday in Kinshasa before the return leg in Casablanca next Tuesday.
In 1974, Zaire - which is now known as the Democratic Republic of Congo - made history when becoming the first country from sub-Saharan Africa to qualify for a World Cup finals.
Unfortunately, the then African champions' moment of history is more remembered for a 9-0 loss to Yugoslavia and the unusual antics of Mwepu Ilunga, who raced out of the defensive wall at a Brazil free-kick and kicked the ball down the pitch.
Welcome
Hello wherever you are - welcome to our live text page for the first legs of the five key ties that will decide who goes to the 2022 World Cup from Africa.
We'll be starting with DR Congo v Morocco at 1500 GMT, and going through until the final whistle for Ghana v Nigeria and Egypt v Senegal.