Relive New England's Super Bowl LI win

We thank you all for staying up with us throughout, even though if I wasn't working I would probably have voted to go to bed at half time.
It didn't even look like being a contest. Tom Brady was throwing a bag of nails but he somehow turned it all around.
James White scored 20 points and the Patriots won their fifth Super Bowl.
See you all soon for more sporting greatness...
Ian B: As great as Brady was I still think bad play calling by Atlanta in the 4th was the deciding factor offensively
Mike Anderson: And that is why the #SuperBowl is worth staying up all night for. The greatest/most ridiculous comeback in sports history.
'That's what champions are'
New England Patriots 34-28 Atlanta Falcons
Jason Bell
Former NFL cornerback for Houston Texans
Tom Brady. He throws the interception but just builds his way back up. That's what champions are, right? This is legendary.
Watch again: The winning moment
New England Patriots 34-28 Atlanta Falcons
'We're bringing this sucker home!'
New England Patriots 34-28 Atlanta Falcons
New England quarterback Tom Brady: "There were a lot of plays, probably about 30 of them, and if any one was different the outcome would have been different. It was unbelievable. I'm so proud of these guys.
"It's going to be a great celebration tonight. Thanks to everyone back in Boston, we love you, we're bringing this sucker home!"
Patriots coach Bill Belichick: "We have great players, they competed the whole game. They were 28-3 down but they never looked back.
"They just keep competing for 60 minutes, or longer."
Patriots owner Robert Kraft: "I told our fans two years ago that was the sweetest win of all, but a lot has transpired in the last two years. That doesn't need any explanation.
"This is unequivocally the sweetest. I am proud to say for the fifth time the Patriots are World Champions."
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell gets a blast of jeers from the crowd as he makes a speech.
This is the man behind the 'deflate-gate' ban of course.
New England Patriots 34-28 Atlanta Falcons
The Patriots are getting ready to receive the trophy, Tom Brady is close to tears.
New England Patriots 34-28 Atlanta Falcons
Sport eh? Wow.
That's up there with Istanbul, Jean van de Velde, Agueroooooo!!!
'Total winners'
New England Patriots 34-28 Atlanta Falcons
MVP Brady
New England Patriots 34-28 Atlanta Falcons
If you went to bed after three quarters this would come as a surprise but Tom Brady has won the MVP for a fourth time. Another record.
New England Patriots 34-28 Atlanta Falcons
I still don't know how that happened. Atlanta weren't just miles ahead, New England couldn't do the basics. They couldn't complete a pass. They were nowhere!
James Jackson: Never say never but... I really don't think I'll ever witness a game like that again
Aidan Semple: That Julian Edelman catch will go down in #SuperBowl history. David Tyree 2.0. Incredible!
Vince Maple: The phrase Game of Two Halves is used an awful lot - it should now be retired after tonight's #SuperBowl
The GOAT?
New England Patriots 34-28 Atlanta Falcons
Tom Brady joins former 49ers and Cowboys star Charles Haley as the only man with five Super Bowl wins.
'The worst loss we have ever seen'
New England Patriots 34-28 Atlanta Falcons
Osi Umenyiora
Two-time Super Bowl winner
There is no solace for Atlanta. They were ahead by 25 points, a game they had to win. I can't imagine how they are feeling. They made so many young mistakes, you can't make them against the New England Patriots.
This is the worst loss we have ever seen in the history of the Super Bowl.
New England Patriots 34-28 Atlanta Falcons
Bill Belichick, not usually the most animated man, is full of emotion down there.
'The greatest!'
New England Patriots 34-28 Atlanta Falcons
Osi Umenyiora
Two-time Super Bowl winner
For the last year and a half I've talked about how Tom Brady is not the greatest of all time. I take it all back. The improbability of what this man just did, I can't believe what I have seen with my own two eyes.
It is unbelievable. I take back ever negative thing I ever said about this man, he shut me up today. He truly is the greatest.
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
New England Patriots 34-28 Atlanta Falcons
Amazing! At the start of the fourth quarter The Atlanta Falcons were 28-9 ahead...
BreakingNEW ENGLAND WIN SUPER BOWL LI
New England Patriots 34-28 Atlanta Falcons
It is now!
An incredible, incredible comeback. James White burrowed in for his third touchdown of the night and that will win it!
