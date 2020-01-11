NFL Play-offs: San Francisco 49ers host Minnesota Vikings

San Francisco 49ers v Minnesota Vikings (21:35 GMT)
This superb catch by Adam Thielen last week made the ground for Minnesota quarterback Kirk Cousins to find Kyle Rudolph with the match-winning touchdown pass in overtime.
And the Vikings had a scare regarding Thielen this week...
ReutersCopyright: Reuters
Top seed v sixth seed
San Francisco 49ers v Minnesota Vikings (21:35 GMT)
The 49ers are up against the NFC's sixth seed after the Minnesota Vikings upset the New Orleans.
No sixth seed has beaten a top seed in the play-offs since the New York Jets dumped out the New England Patriots in 2010.
But you'd be brave to write off the Vikings after last week's win in the Superdome, right?
Niners earn top seed
San Francisco 49ers v Minnesota Vikings (21:35 GMT)
Jimmy Garoppolo was being groomed to succeed Tom Brady at the New England Patriots before he was traded to the San Francisco 49ers in 2017.
And what a deal that has been for the 49ers.
The 28-year-old has come into his own this season, leading them to a 13-3 record and the number one seed in the NFC Conference.
It's the first time the Niners have earned the top seed without legendary quarterbacks Steve Young or Joe Montana and this is their first play-off game since 2013.
I still have more to prove - Brady
Tom Brady insists this isn't the end of his glittering career though. The record six-time Super Bowl winner, 42, says he "still has more to prove" after the New England Patriots were knocked out of the NFL play-offs.
Wildcard weekend
If we have anything like the action we saw last weekend then we're in for a treat as two of the four games went to overtime and there were some big shocks as two of the usual suspects fell at the first hurdle of this year's play-offs.
Defending champions New England Patriots, who have won three of the last five Super Bowls, were upset at home by the Tennessee Titans.
The New Orleans Saints were then beaten on their own patch by the Minnesota Vikings, making this weekend the first divisional round since 2008 which hasn't featured either Patriots quarterback Tom Brady or Saints QB Drew Brees.
Divisional round fixtures
NFC Conference
San Francisco 49ers v Minnesota Vikings (21:35 GMT)
Green Bay Packers v Seattle Seahawks (Sun, 23:40 GMT)
AFC Conference
Baltimore Ravens v Tennessee Titans (Sun, 01:15 GMT)
Kansas City Chiefs v Houston Texans (Sun, 20:05 GMT)
Two more wins...
That's all it takes for the remaining teams in the NFL play-offs to book a trip here - Miami's Hard Rock Stadium - for Super Bowl 54.
It's the second week of the play-offs and there's only eight teams still with a chance of making it to the big show.
It's the divisional round and the top two seeds from each conference are back in action after earning a breather last week. Will they pick up from where they left off?
