Bengals take Burrow with first pick - relive NFL 2020 draft

That's it for day one of the 2020 NFL draft then. As expected, Joe Burrow (Cincinnati Bengals) and Chase Young (Washington Redskins) were the first two players picked from the best of last season's college talent.
One of the few surprises saw the New York Giants select offensive tackle Andrew Thomas with the fourth pick while Tua Tagovailoa, who has only just recovered from a dislocated hip, did not fall down the board as many suspected. The Miami Dolphins took the quarterback at number five.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers traded up to get some protection for their new quarterback Tom Brady, taking offensive tackle Tristian Wirfs at number 13, while Brady's former team the New England Patriots opted against trying to remedy his departure with a first-round pick, trading away from number 23.
But late in the day the Green Bay Packers selected Jordan Love, who could now be groomed as a long-term successor to their veteran QB Aaron Rodgers.
In fact, the biggest surprise of the day was that after the coronavirus pandemic forced the draft to be conducted remotely, there were no technical glitches. However, there were some 'interesting' grooming and sartorial choices as we got an unique glimpse of the NFL in lockdown.
Scroll down to see how day one of the NFL's first virtual draft unfolded. The three-day event continues with the second round on Friday.
BreakingChiefs close out first round with Edwards-Helaire
At last! It took until the 32nd pick - but we've finally seen a running back drafted. And how excited will LSU's Clyde Edwards-Helaire be? He's off to hook up with Patrick Mahomes and the defending Super Bowl champs.
Super Bowl champs to make their move
The Chiefs will surely be a force again next season - who will join their bid to win back-to-back Super Bowls? Coach Andy Reid is looking pretty relaxed, rocking a Hawaiian shirt.
Well the Vikings aren't going to break the trend - instead they take cornerback Jeff Gladney from Texas Christian University.
No running backs....?
We're down to the final two picks of the first round and still no running backs have been drafted, will this change?
BreakingMiami draft Igbinoghene with third pick
It's the Dolphins' third pick of the third round - and they take cornerback Noah Igbinoghene.
Rags to riches for Kinlaw
The draft often throws up a rags to riches story and this year we have one in Javon Kinlaw. The former South Carolina defensive tackle was homeless for much of his early years but emerged as a potential draft prospect in high school. Tonight he was selected with the 14th pick by the San Francisco 49ers, the side who were beaten in this year's Super Bowl.
BreakingTitans take Wilson
Ryan Tannehill almost took the Titans all the way to the Super Bowl last season - and he's getting some extra protection in the sizeable shape of Georgia offensive tackle Isaiah Wilson.
Love honours late father
Perhaps someone was looking down on Jordan Love tonight. The quarterback has honoured his late father, Odin, who predicted Jordan would become an NFL QB before sadly taking his own life in 2014.
BreakingBaltimore select Queen
The Ravens are next up at 28th pick - and it's a linebacker for them as well with Patrick Queen from LSU.
If Jordan Love succeeds Aaron Rodgers, and establishes himself in Green Bay, that could be like 45 years of quarterbacking with just three QBs. Continuity.
Love has been likened in style to the Super Bowl MVP, Patrick Mahomes. Could be another step towards a new quarterback era in the NFL.
History repeating?
So the Packers have form in this area. Legendary quarterback Brett Favre was 35 when Rodgers joined Green Bay in 2005, eventually succeeding him under centre. Rodgers is now 36 - how long before he's looking over his shoulder at the new boy in town?
What now for Josh Rosen?
The Arizona Cardinals traded Josh Rosen to the Miami Dolphins just a year later as they took Kyler Murray with last year's first pick.
It was reported that Miami would 'tank for Tua' last season, to ensure they got an early draft pick this year.
They didn't tank. Veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick mustered up some 'Fitzmagic' to ensure they finished the season strongly.
But the Dolphins still go their man, despite concerns over whether Tua Tagovailoa is fully over his dislocated hip.
What now for Rosen though? Will he be Tagovailoa's back-up or is he heading for his third team in three years?
BreakingPackers draft quarterback Love
Wow! Who saw that coming? Quarterback Jordan Love is off to the Packers. Aaron Rodgers has been the undisputed King of Green Bay for more than a decade - but are the Packers beginning to look ahead to life without him?
Over and out
House goals
Coach Kingsbury's playing it cool
So, who are the winners from the first round of the 2020 draft?
None of the draft picks... seems it was won by the Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury.
Mahomes reacts to Edwards-Helaire draft
I think the Super Bowl MVP likes that pick by his Kansas City Chiefs...
Well played Sam
Check the date, she called it...
