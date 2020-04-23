Bengals take Burrow with first pick - relive NFL 2020 draft

That's it for day one of the 2020 NFL draft then. As expected, Joe Burrow (Cincinnati Bengals) and Chase Young (Washington Redskins) were the first two players picked from the best of last season's college talent.

One of the few surprises saw the New York Giants select offensive tackle Andrew Thomas with the fourth pick while Tua Tagovailoa, who has only just recovered from a dislocated hip, did not fall down the board as many suspected. The Miami Dolphins took the quarterback at number five.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers traded up to get some protection for their new quarterback Tom Brady, taking offensive tackle Tristian Wirfs at number 13, while Brady's former team the New England Patriots opted against trying to remedy his departure with a first-round pick, trading away from number 23.

But late in the day the Green Bay Packers selected Jordan Love, who could now be groomed as a long-term successor to their veteran QB Aaron Rodgers.

In fact, the biggest surprise of the day was that after the coronavirus pandemic forced the draft to be conducted remotely, there were no technical glitches. However, there were some 'interesting' grooming and sartorial choices as we got an unique glimpse of the NFL in lockdown.

Scroll down to see how day one of the NFL's first virtual draft unfolded. The three-day event continues with the second round on Friday.