Tom Brady

NFL week seven - live text updates

Latest scores

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Sunday 24th October

Week 7

  • Carolina Panthers versus New York Giants, start time 18:00
    Venue: MetLife Stadium - East Rutherford, NJ
  • New York Jets versus New England Patriots, start time 18:00
    Venue: Gillette Stadium - Foxborough, MA
  • Kansas City Chiefs versus Tennessee Titans, start time 18:00
    Venue: Nissan Stadium - Nashville, TN
  • Washington versus Green Bay Packers, start time 18:00
    Venue: Lambeau Field - Green Bay, WI
  • Atlanta Falcons versus Miami Dolphins, start time 18:00
    Venue: Hard Rock Stadium - Miami Gardens, FL
  • Cincinnati Bengals versus Baltimore Ravens, start time 18:00
    Venue: M&T Bank Stadium - Baltimore, MD
  • Detroit Lions versus Los Angeles Rams, start time 21:05
    Venue: SoFi Stadium - Inglewood, CA
  • Philadelphia Eagles versus Las Vegas Raiders, start time 21:05
    Venue: Allegiant Stadium - Paradise, NV
  • Houston Texans versus Arizona Cardinals, start time 21:25
    Venue: State Farm Stadium - Glendale, AZ
  • Chicago Bears versus Tampa Bay Buccaneers, start time 21:25
    Venue: Raymond James Stadium - Tampa, FL