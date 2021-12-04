Chicago Bears running back David Montgomery

NFL live scores & updates – Cardinals v Bears, plus Bucs in action

Latest scores

Sunday 5th December

Week 13

  • New York Giants versus Miami Dolphins, start time 18:00
    Venue: Hard Rock Stadium - Miami Gardens, FL
  • Indianapolis Colts versus Houston Texans, start time 18:00
    Venue: NRG Stadium - Houston, TX
  • Minnesota Vikings versus Detroit Lions, start time 18:00
    Venue: Ford Field - Detroit, MI
  • Philadelphia Eagles versus New York Jets, start time 18:00
    Venue: MetLife Stadium - East Rutherford, NJ
  • Arizona Cardinals versus Chicago Bears, start time 18:00
    Venue: Soldier Field - Chicago, IL
  • Los Angeles Chargers versus Cincinnati Bengals, start time 18:00
    Venue: Paul Brown Stadium - Cincinnati, OH
  • Tampa Bay Buccaneers versus Atlanta Falcons, start time 18:00
    Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium - Atlanta, GA
  • Washington versus Las Vegas Raiders, start time 21:05
    Venue: Allegiant Stadium - Paradise, NV
  • Jacksonville Jaguars versus Los Angeles Rams, start time 21:05
    Venue: SoFi Stadium - Inglewood, CA
  • Baltimore Ravens versus Pittsburgh Steelers, start time 21:25
    Venue: Heinz Field - Pittsburgh, PA
  • San Francisco 49ers versus Seattle Seahawks, start time 21:25
    Venue: Lumen Field - Seattle, WA

Monday 6th December

Week 13

  • Denver Broncos versus Kansas City Chiefs, start time 01:20
    Venue: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium