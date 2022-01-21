How Saturday's divisional round games unfolded

Right, well, that's your lot tonight, so get some rest as we'll see you on Sunday evening at 19:30 GMT for more live commentary on the final two Divisional Round games of the NFL play-offs. We've had two defensive scraps with two late victories tonight, but we've got four gunslingers at QB on Sunday so expect more fireworks. Prepare for more gridiron greatness as we edge ever close to finding out who'll be appearing in Super Bowl 56 next month.
Los Angeles Rams v Tampa Bay Buccaneers (20:00)
Buffalo Bills v Kansas City Chiefs (23:30)
San Francisco 49ers 13-10 Green Bay Packers
Cincinnati Bengals 19-16 Tennessee Titans
Playing for home title games
These two road wins on Saturday mean that Sunday's games take on a bit more importance with the winners of both now guaranteed to be at home for the NFC and AFC Championship games next week.
Defending champions Tampa Bay will stage it at Raymond James Stadium, where they won the Super Bowl last year, if they beat the Rams.
While LA will host the title match-up at So-Fi Stadium - the home of this year's Super Bowl - if they pull off another road win.
The Buffalo Bills will want to take the game back to their home stadium but the Chiefs could make it four AFC title games in a row at Arrowhead if they win on Sunday.
Sunday's schedule
Top seeds tumble on a night of drama
What a night we've had! We've had two top seeds enter the play-offs but both beaten, at home, with the road teams winning via the last kick of the game.
The Bengals won their first road play-off game in their history, while the 49ers improved to 0-4 against Aaron Rodgers.
Cincinnati have never won the Super Bowl, they've made it to the big game twice, and each time they've been beaten by non other than the San Francisco 49ers... an omen?
Saturday's results
Read our report on Saturday's two Divisional Round games
Niners all the way?
San Francisco 49ers 13-10 Green Bay Packers
San Francisco got to the Super Bowl just two years ago, can they get back there again?
In the last three weeks they've beaten the Rams in LA (at the home of the Super Bowl) the Cowboys in Dallas and now the Packers at Lambeau.
They're the fourth team in the last 22 years to win a play-off game without scoring an offensive touchdown. Two of those three made the Super Bowl.
So can they win it? Let your thumbs do the talking if you're still with us!
Rodgers' unwanted record
San Francisco 49ers 13-10 Green Bay Packers
Aaron Rodgers famously said the 49ers would regret not taking him in the draft, they're probably not too bothered right now...
Rodgers comes up short
San Francisco 49ers 13-10 Green Bay Packers
It wasn't really a night for flashy passing numbers, and we expected a slightly dodgy display from Jimmy Garoppolo, but Aaron Rodgers will have to answer some tough questions too.
Yes, sure, if we take out their special teams woes then the Packers win this game, but after a fine opening drive Rodgers could just not get anything going.
He threw for 225 yards in total and targeted purely Davante Adams and Aaron Jones, with just six targets thrown at his five other receivers.
He may well be the MVP again but he'll have plenty of critics after this.
Special teams costs Packers
San Francisco 49ers 13-10 Green Bay Packers
Where do we start with this one! Nothing really from Jimmy Garoppolo, not offensive touchdowns, but the 49ers still go through to the NFC Championship game.
Their defence kept them in it time and time again after a bad start, and from there it was the Packers special teams that did the business for them with their sloppy play.
Green Bay's kicking unit cost them 10 points, and in a close game they've lost by three is just criminal.
Field goal - 49ers win!
San Francisco 49ers 13-10 Green Bay Packers
Robbie Gould wins it for the 49ers!
He sends it right down the middle and Lambeau Field falls silent as San Francisco somehow pull out the victory on the road to advance to the NFC Championship game.
Incredible!
Here we go...
San Francisco 49ers 10-10 Green Bay Packers
They get two yards so Robbie Gould and his perfect record runs out for a 45-yard field goal try...
Deebo gets it!
San Francisco 49ers 10-10 Green Bay Packers
Deebo Samuel is carrying this team again! He gets hit early but manages to keep going and gets inside the 30.
With 13 seconds left on the clock they're setting up what will be about a 45-yarder from here.
Crucial play
San Francisco 49ers 10-10 Green Bay Packers
Third-and-seven coming up for the Niners as it'd be a about a 56-yard field goal from here if they don't get a first down.
What's Shanahan going to dial up...
Inching closer
San Francisco 49ers 10-10 Green Bay Packers
Deebo Samuel gets a 14-yard completion first up as the Niners start to inch their way closer to field goal range.
Two-minute warning
San Francisco 49ers 10-10 Green Bay Packers
We've been here before....just a few hours ago in fact!
The 49ers have a second-and-six when we return and kicker Robbie Gould is keeping himself warm on the sideline.
A reminder he's never missed a play-off field goal, going 19/19 in his career with a longest of 54 yards.
The Niners aren't too far away..
Packers punt..
San Francisco 49ers 10-10 Green Bay Packers
..And this time they get it away and it's a decent one this time that puts the 49ers back just inside their own 30.
Plenty of snow about now and a slippery surface for the players to deal with - and the crowd is still in it despite being stunned by that special teams nonsense from the hosts.
Touchdown - 49ers
San Francisco 49ers 10-10 Green Bay Packers
Corey Bojorquez sees his punt blocked by Jordan Willis and as everyone looks around for the ball, Talanoa Hufanga picks it up and runs it in for the special teams touchdown to tie it up!
That's 10 points the Packers special teams have coughed up with a blocked field goal and now the blocked punt.
It's the unheralded side of the game, but it's also where any mistakes usually cost you big time - and the Packers have been poor on special teams all season.
It could cost them a shot at the Super Bowl...
Sack
San Francisco 49ers 3-10 Green Bay Packers
It's Arik Armstead again! This 49ers defence is causing all kinds of problems for the Packers, and they'll have to punt it away from their own end zone.
Turnover on downs
San Francisco 49ers 3-10 Green Bay Packers
The Niners go for it on fourth-and-one and put big Trent Williams in motion, but Elijah Mitchell runs the other way and he's stuffed behind the line of scrimmage.
The Packers get the ball back still leading.
Nothing wrong with the fourth down call, bit a strange play with Mitchell not actually using Williams and instead running into the space he'd usually occupy on the line.
Jimmy G has completed all 12 of his career QB sneaks as well....
Kittle connects
San Francisco 49ers 3-10 Green Bay Packers
And how about a 24-yard catch and run from George Kittle on a third-and-11!?
The tight end slipped his man with a nice drop of the shoulder, and after the style he showcased the strength by carrying the defender along for the ride as he gets all the way to the Packers 23.
Over to San Fran
San Francisco 49ers 3-10 Green Bay Packers
Right then, what's Kyle Shanahan going to dial up here? Well, a first carry for full-back Kyle Juszczyk gets them a first down after a nice13-yard gain taking them to midfield.
Expect more unexpected plays now as the coaches dig deep into their playbooks with the game on the line.
Field goal - Packers
San Francisco 49ers 3-10 Green Bay Packers
Mason Crosby is good from 33 yards and that's a big stop for the 49ers, as they still trail by only seven points so can still go ahead with just a touchdown and two-point conversion.
This game looks like another that's going down to the wire.