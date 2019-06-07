Watch: World Archery Para Championships

The World Archery Para Championships were first hosted in the UK in 1998 and are now held biannually, bringing the finest para-archers in the world to compete for glory and a place in the Paralympic Games.
The 2019 edition is taking place in Hertogenbosch in the Netherlands and will feature 292 competitors from 52 different countries.
The W1 category involves athletes who require a wheelchair, while the V1 and V2/3 classifications are for archers who have visual impairments. These athletes can be assisted by an assistant, who relays the positions of the arrows and target. The Open categories include para-athletes with a range of impairments and mobility requirements.
There are team and individual medals on offer, and the events use both the compound and recurve bows.
How to watch on the BBC
All times in BST and are subject to change.
The BBC will have live video coverage of the team and individual recurve events on Sunday. Live coverage is available on BBC Sport online, via Connected TVs or on the BBC Sport mobile app. You will be able to watch all of the action again on the BBC iPlayer.
Sunday 9 June
07:45-11:15 – Recurve team medal matches
11:45-16:15 – Recurve individual medal matches
Get into archery
Get Inspired
#GetInspired
Fancy yourself as the next Robin Hood?
Archery is the age-old art of propelling an arrow towards a target with unerring accuracy. As a competitive sport or just a recreational activity, it's very popular all across Britain with clubs teeming with budding archers.
Archery doesn't require a lot of mobility making it accessible to a huge range of people. It is, however, a good workout and is very social. It helps you build muscle endurance and flexibility, develop hand-eye co-ordination and body strength.
You can find out about getting involved in archery here.
