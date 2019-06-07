Watch: World Archery Para Championships

The World Archery Para Championships were first hosted in the UK in 1998 and are now held biannually, bringing the finest para-archers in the world to compete for glory and a place in the Paralympic Games.

The 2019 edition is taking place in Hertogenbosch in the Netherlands and will feature 292 competitors from 52 different countries.

The W1 category involves athletes who require a wheelchair, while the V1 and V2/3 classifications are for archers who have visual impairments. These athletes can be assisted by an assistant, who relays the positions of the arrows and target. The Open categories include para-athletes with a range of impairments and mobility requirements.

There are team and individual medals on offer, and the events use both the compound and recurve bows.