Greg Rutherford competes in the men's long jump

Great North CityGames

Summary

  1. Andy Turner finishes 3rd in his final event with Dayron Robles taking the win in the men's 110m hurdles
  2. Greg Rutherford wins men's long jump with distance of 7.92, JJ Jegede 2nd and Chris Tomlinson 3rd
  3. Christine Ohuruogu, Lynsey Sharp and Eilidh Child finish 1st, 2nd and 3rd in the women's 500m
  4. GB's Asha Philip finishes 1st in the women's 150m with a time of 16.69. Richard Kilty wins men's race in 15.32
  5. Jonnie Peacock finishes 2nd behind Richard Browne in men's T44 - 100m
  6. Tiffany Porter claims women's 100m hurdles title in time of 12.79
  7. Laura Muir wins women's one mile event
  8. Relive action via 'Live Coverage' tab