Great North CityGames

Summary
- Andy Turner finishes 3rd in his final event with Dayron Robles taking the win in the men's 110m hurdles
- Greg Rutherford wins men's long jump with distance of 7.92, JJ Jegede 2nd and Chris Tomlinson 3rd
- Christine Ohuruogu, Lynsey Sharp and Eilidh Child finish 1st, 2nd and 3rd in the women's 500m
- GB's Asha Philip finishes 1st in the women's 150m with a time of 16.69. Richard Kilty wins men's race in 15.32
- Jonnie Peacock finishes 2nd behind Richard Browne in men's T44 - 100m
- Tiffany Porter claims women's 100m hurdles title in time of 12.79
- Laura Muir wins women's one mile event
