London Marathon 2017 as-it-happened
Find results for any runner on the official website and watch runners crossing the finish and highlights. Find out how to get into running with the BBC Get Inspired guide.
Live Reporting
By Amy Lofthouse, Libby Dawes, Alan Beck and Sian Roberts
All times stated are UK
Running round the world
Congratulations Nick.
What are you going to do now?
Harry does the twist
Here's a sense of what the London Marathon is about for all those supporting - FUN!
So proud
Twinkle toes
We look forward to seeing you take part next year then Olivia!...
Still going?
Most runners have a time in mind as their target - and for most it would be less than eight hours. These days, in fact, it has to be, as the cut-off for a medal and an official time is now 18:15.
That means the official slowest-time record - 5 days, 8 hours, 29 mins and 46 seconds, set in 2002 by Lloyd Scott in an antique deep-sea diving suit before the time-limit was introduced - can’t be broken.
Lloyd has, however, since gone round as St George (in armour, complete with 200lb dragon), Indiana Jones (plus 350lb boulder), an Iron Giant (on stilts) and, most recently crawled round as Brian the Snail in 27 days in 2011.
If you’re still struggling round in a heavy costume, think of Lloyd. It can’t be this bad…
Forward planning
We've taken note Simon...
Oops!
Ellie Thomason
BBC Sport at London Marathon
Her husband told her to film herself at various points on the course. She was aiming for 4:30:00, she got 4:31:00.
She's blaming her husband!!
We suggest you make him run it as well next time, Jodie!
Couch to 5K
And if you want to follow Debs' example, why not get started with the Couch to 5K app?
If you can walk for half an hour, chances are that you can pick up the pace and give running or jogging a try.
BBC Get Inspired has teamed up with Public Health England’s One You campaign to bring you the Couch to 5K programme.
It has been especially designed for people who have done little or no running - so why not give it a go?
From 60 to 70 for Deborah
Deborah Stewart is doing her third marathon, 10 years after doing her first at the age of 60.
Proof that you can never be too old to give it a go!
And your medal = food
So you’ve finished. You’re knackered. Proud. And starving hungry.
Thankfully, getting into the spirit of the occasion, many places around town are offering free food and drink to marathon finishers who show their medal.
We're not at liberty to promote individual eateries, you understand, but just type “free food London Marathon” into your browser of choice and you'll find a host of places where you can turn your medal into food (figuratively speaking - don’t eat your medal).
More lovely medals!
Share your finish line photos with us
And Glastonbury tickets as well!
Matthew Stride from Birmingham had been on a hard journey before he even put his feet on the London Marathon start line....
Flying high
Brilliant effort from this crew. Someone get those people a hot towel!
Mind Over Marathon - watch again
The Heads Together campaign, run by Prince Harry and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, was a big feature of the lead up to this year's London Marathon, bringing attention to mental health issues and helping to reduce stigma and promote openness.
If you missed the first episode of the two-part BBC documentary Mind Over Marathon, you can catch up with episode one on iPlayer.
Running romance
We've had a wedding this morning and now a marriage proposal - it's been a pretty romantic run today!
'Come on, David. You can do it!'
Dramatic and ultimately heart-warming scenes from the finish line earlier as Chorlton club runner David Wyeth struggled round the final bend but found a helping hand from a fellow runner and a steward.
Ultimate effort and camaraderie - that's what the marathon is all about.
Harmonious helpers
Great to see these guys lending their support to all the runners and a great cause!
Brogue Runner
Running shoes? No thanks!
Well done Paul for an amazing achievement.
Time to show off those medals
