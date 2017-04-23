Runners in the London marathon

London Marathon 2017 as-it-happened

Find results for any runner on the official website and watch runners crossing the finish and highlights. Find out how to get into running with the BBC Get Inspired guide.

Live Reporting

By Amy Lofthouse, Libby Dawes, Alan Beck and Sian Roberts

All times stated are UK

  1. Goodbye

    That’s all from the live text team, notching up eight-odd hours sitting in chairs and watching other people do all the hard work. 

    But if you still want more, or you’ve been out and about and want to catch up with highlights of the elite races, tune in to BBC Two at 18:00 BST (23:30 in Scotland).    

    And if you've been inspired by the runners' efforts today and want to get involved, check out our Get Inspired guide to running.

    The public ballot for the 2018 London Marathon opens on Monday 1 May and you can register at virginmoneylondonmarathon.com until Friday 5 May.

    We'll be back next year - will you?  

    Tower Bridge
    Copyright: BBC Sport
  6. Still going?

    Most runners have a time in mind as their target - and for most it would be less than eight hours. These days, in fact, it has to be, as the cut-off for a medal and an official time is now 18:15.

    That means the official slowest-time record - 5 days, 8 hours, 29 mins and 46 seconds, set in 2002 by Lloyd Scott in an antique deep-sea diving suit before the time-limit was introduced - can’t be broken.

    Lloyd Scott
    Copyright: BBC Sport

    Lloyd has, however, since gone round as St George (in armour, complete with 200lb dragon), Indiana Jones (plus 350lb boulder), an Iron Giant (on stilts) and, most recently crawled round as Brian the Snail in 27 days in 2011.

    If you’re still struggling round in a heavy costume, think of Lloyd. It can’t be this bad…

    Lloyd Scott
    Copyright: Getty Images
    Lloyd Scott
    Copyright: Getty Images
  7. Forward planning

    #GetInspired

    We've taken note Simon...

    @gardenerinlandy
    Copyright: @gardenerinlandy
  8. Oops!

    Ellie Thomason

    BBC Sport at London Marathon

    Her husband told her to film herself at various points on the course. She was aiming for 4:30:00, she got 4:31:00. 

    She's blaming her husband!!

    We suggest you make him run it as well next time, Jodie!

    Jodie holding her phone after completing the London Marathon
    Copyright: BBC
  9. Couch to 5K

    And if you want to follow Debs' example, why not get started with the Couch to 5K app?

    If you can walk for half an hour, chances are that you can pick up the pace and give running or jogging a try.

    BBC Get Inspired has teamed up with Public Health England’s One You campaign to bring you the Couch to 5K programme. 

    It has been especially designed for people who have done little or no running - so why not give it a go?

    Hands holding a phone looking at the Couch to 5K app
    Copyright: BBC Sport
  10. From 60 to 70 for Deborah

    Deborah Stewart is doing her third marathon, 10 years after doing her first at the age of 60.

    Proof that you can never be too old to give it a go!

    Video content

    Video caption: From 60 to 70 for Deborah
  11. And your medal = food

    So you’ve finished. You’re knackered. Proud. And starving hungry. 

    Thankfully, getting into the spirit of the occasion, many places around town are offering free food and drink to marathon finishers who show their medal.

    We're not at liberty to promote individual eateries, you understand, but just type “free food London Marathon” into your browser of choice and you'll find a host of places where you can turn your medal into food (figuratively speaking - don’t eat your medal).

  12. More lovely medals!

    #GetInspired

    Share your finish line photos with us using #GetInspired

    Tweet from @scopeevents
    Copyright: @scopeevents
    Tweet from @BrainTumourOrg
    Copyright: @BrainTumourOrg
    Tweet from @RPFightingBlind
    Copyright: @RPFightingBlind
  13. And Glastonbury tickets as well!

    Matthew Stride from Birmingham had been on a hard journey before he even put his feet on the London Marathon start line....

    Video content

    Video caption: Matthew running for very personal cause
  14. Flying high

    #GetInspired

    Brilliant effort from this crew. Someone get those people a hot towel!

  15. Mind Over Marathon - watch again

    #GetInspired

    The Heads Together campaign, run by Prince Harry and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, was a big feature of the lead up to this year's London Marathon, bringing attention to mental health issues and helping to reduce stigma and promote openness.

    If you missed the first episode of the two-part BBC documentary Mind Over Marathon, you can catch up with episode one on iPlayer.

    Mind Over Marathon
    Copyright: BBC
    Image caption: Mind Over Marathon
  16. Running romance

    #GetInspired

    We've had a wedding this morning and now a marriage proposal - it's been a pretty romantic run today!

    View more on twitter
  17. 'Come on, David. You can do it!'

    Dramatic and ultimately heart-warming scenes from the finish line earlier as Chorlton club runner David Wyeth struggled round the final bend but found a helping hand from a fellow runner and a steward.

    Ultimate effort and camaraderie - that's what the marathon is all about.

    Video content

    Video caption: London Marathon: An inspirational end to the Marathon for two runners
    Tweet by @SuzanneRutter
    Copyright: @SuzanneRutter
    Tweet from @Alsowerby
    Copyright: @Alsowerby
    Tweet from @xAshleighAnne
    Copyright: @xAshleighAnne
  18. Harmonious helpers

    #GetInspired

    Great to see these guys lending their support to all the runners and a great cause!

    View more on twitter
  20. Time to show off those medals

    #GetInspired

    Tweet by @LinseyT1runs
    Copyright: @LinseyT1runs
    Tweet by @StuWhitt1
    Copyright: @StuWhitt1
    Tweet from @TomLeTiss
    Copyright: @TomLeTiss
