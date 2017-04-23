London Marathon 2017 as-it-happened

That’s all from the live text team, notching up eight-odd hours sitting in chairs and watching other people do all the hard work.

But if you still want more, or you’ve been out and about and want to catch up with highlights of the elite races, tune in to BBC Two at 18:00 BST (23:30 in Scotland).

And if you've been inspired by the runners' efforts today and want to get involved, check out our Get Inspired guide to running.

The public ballot for the 2018 London Marathon opens on Monday 1 May and you can register at virginmoneylondonmarathon.com until Friday 5 May.

We'll be back next year - will you?