European Indoor Championships - Kilty wins 60m gold
- Richard Kilty wins 60m gold to defend his title
- Theo Etienne fifth and Andrew Robertson disqualified
- Laura Muir wins 1500m gold in new championship and British record
- Laviai Neilsen fourth in 400m final
- Tom Lancashire fifth in 1500m
- Morgan Lake eighth in high jump
- Shelayna Oskan-Clarke wins 800m semi-final
