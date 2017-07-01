Dina Asher Smith

Listen: British Athletics Team Trials

All times stated are UK

  1. Today's schedule

    British Athletics Team Trials

    Here's a list of what's coming up at today's trials.

    11:47 - M Discus Final

    11:50 - W 100m Preliminary Round

    12:25 - M 100m Preliminary Round

    13:10 - M 400m hurdles Heats

    13:14 - W Triple jump Final

    13:45 - W Pole vault Final

    13:50 - W 100m hurdles Heats

    14:15 - M Javelin Final

    14:20 - W 400m Heats

    14:45 - W High jump Final

    14:50 - W 400m hurdles Heats

    15:20 - W 100m Semi Final

    15:32 - M Shot Final

    15:35 - M 100m Semi Final

    15:54 - M 400m Heats

    15:58 - M Triple Jump Final

    16:05 - W Hammer Final

    16:22 - M 3000m steeplechase Final

    16:37 - M 5000m Final

    17:01 - W 100m hurdles Final

    17:11 - W 100m Final

    17:20 - M 100m Final

    17:33 - M 800m Heats

    18:05 - W 1500m Heats

    18:25 - M 1500m Heats

    18:55 -W 800m Heats

  2. Who to watch

    British Athletics Team Trials

    There's a whole host of big names competing at Birmingham this weekend, Dina AsherSmith is expected to be among the favourites for the Women's 100m.

    Dwain Chambers and Adam Gemili will be looking to qualify for the Men's 100m final, whilst Asha Philip will be hoping to do the same in the Women's 100m.

  3. Six must-see events at British trials

    By Steve Cram

    BBC athletics commentator

    Jazmin Sawyers, Laura Weightma, Adam Gemili and CJ Ujah

    Olympians in danger, grandstand finishes and unknowns in the limelight - Steve Cram picks the events to watch at the British team trials.

  4. What is it?

    Around 700 athletes will descend on Birmingham across two days, today and tomorrow, for the honour of being crowned British champion and securing a place on the team for the World Championships in London in August.

    The first two eligible athletes in each individual trials event will be automatically selected, provided the athlete has the qualifying standard by midnight on 9 July.

    Reigning world champions and 2016 Diamond League event series winners are automatically selected.

