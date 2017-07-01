Listen: British Athletics Team Trials

Around 700 athletes will descend on Birmingham across two days, today and tomorrow, for the honour of being crowned British champion and securing a place on the team for the World Championships in London in August.
The first two eligible athletes in each individual trials event will be automatically selected, provided the athlete has the qualifying standard by midnight on 9 July.
Reigning world champions and 2016 Diamond League event series winners are automatically selected.
Here's a list of what's coming up at today's trials.
11:47 - M Discus Final
11:50 - W 100m Preliminary Round
12:25 - M 100m Preliminary Round
13:10 - M 400m hurdles Heats
13:14 - W Triple jump Final
13:45 - W Pole vault Final
13:50 - W 100m hurdles Heats
14:15 - M Javelin Final
14:20 - W 400m Heats
14:45 - W High jump Final
14:50 - W 400m hurdles Heats
15:20 - W 100m Semi Final
15:32 - M Shot Final
15:35 - M 100m Semi Final
15:54 - M 400m Heats
15:58 - M Triple Jump Final
16:05 - W Hammer Final
16:22 - M 3000m steeplechase Final
16:37 - M 5000m Final
17:01 - W 100m hurdles Final
17:11 - W 100m Final
17:20 - M 100m Final
17:33 - M 800m Heats
18:05 - W 1500m Heats
18:25 - M 1500m Heats
18:55 -W 800m Heats
Who to watch
British Athletics Team Trials
There's a whole host of big names competing at Birmingham this weekend, Dina AsherSmith is expected to be among the favourites for the Women's 100m.
Dwain Chambers and Adam Gemili will be looking to qualify for the Men's 100m final, whilst Asha Philip will be hoping to do the same in the Women's 100m.
Six must-see events at British trials
By Steve Cram
BBC athletics commentator
Olympians in danger, grandstand finishes and unknowns in the limelight - Steve Cram picks the events to watch at the British team trials.
What is it?
