Watch: London Anniversary Games - day two

Summary
- The London Anniversary Games takes place in London Stadium from 21-22 July
- Part of the IAAF Diamond League series
- Former Olympic long jump champion Greg Rutherford returns to the London Stadium for the final time before retiring
- The 2012 gold medallist is in a high-class field alongside Olympic champion Jeff Henderson and Cuban sensation Juan Miguel Echevarria
- Dina Asher-Smith goes up against Olympic champion Elaine Thompson and world champion Dafne Schippers in the women's 200m
- Other highlights include the men's and women's 800m, the historic Emsley Carr Mile race and many Para-athletics events