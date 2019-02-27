Watch: European Indoor Championships - Muir, Bradshaw & Lake in action

Summary
- Morning session: 10:00-13:00 GMT
- Women's triple jump and shot put final plus men's long jump final
- Afternoon session: 17:30-20:00 GMT
- Holly Bradshaw will hope to reclaim the European indoor title she won in 2013 in the women's pole vault (18:05)
- Finals include men's and women's 60m hurdles, 800m, 1500m and 4x400m
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Ones to watch
European Indoor Championships
Sunday 3 March
In the final day of competition, Holly Bradshaw will hope to reclaim the European indoor pole vault title she won in 2013 while Laura Muir features in the women's 1500m final.
How can I watch the European Indoor Championships?
All times are GMT and subject to change
You can watch live coverage from all three days of the European Indoor Championships from Glasgow on BBC TV, and on the BBC Sport website and app at the top of this page.
All the action will also be available on the BBC iPlayer, where you can catch up on each day's coverage shortly after each broadcast.
Sunday, 3 March
10:00-13:00, BBC Two
17:30-20:00, BBC Two
20:00-21:30, BBC Four
What is it and who's taking part for Great Britain?
Since its introduction in 1970, the European Indoor Championships has become one of the most prestigious events on the Indoor circuit. Despite starting as an annual event, it is now held once every two years with the 2019 competition being held in Glasgow.
Among the Brit's Laura Muir, Asha Philip, Richard Kilty and Andrew Pozzi will all be aiming to defend the titles they won two years ago in Belgrade.
Guy Learmonth will captain GB's team in Glasgow. The 26-year-old secured his place after winning 800m silver at the British championships and will follow in the footsteps of Andrew Pozzi and Dai Greene, fellow middle-distance runner Shelayna Oskan-Clarke and fellow Scot Eilidh Doyle in being chosen by his peers to captain the team.
After winning a bronze medal in last year's European Championships, Holly Bradshaw is vying for gold in the pole vault.
Get Inspired: How to get into Athletics
Get Inspired
#GetInspired
You might want to be the next Mo Farah, or just want to get fit and see how well you can do - either way, athletics can be the sport for you.
It includes a huge variety of disciplines, so whether you want to run, jump or throw you can find an activity that suits you.
For more information, you can check out our handy guide or find local athletics opportunities in England,Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales.