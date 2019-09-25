Watch: Great Scottish Run

The event began as a\nfull marathon in 1979, but later changed to a weekend of shorter events. The\nweekend now includes short events for children, a 10K roadrace, and a half\nmarathon. The half-marathon\ncourse starts in George Square, before taking in iconic monuments including\nNelson’s Monument, the Clyde Arc and the Finnieston Crane.
The Great Scottish Run
BBC coverage
The BBC will bring you live coverage of the Great Scottish Run in Glasgow via Connected TVs, the BBC Sport website and app plus BBC iPlayer, both live and available as catch-up.
Sunday, 29th September, 11:15-13:15 (BST)
Great Scottish Run – Connected TVs, BBC Sport website, app and BBC iPlayer
Get Inspired: How to get into running
Get Inspired
Running is for everyone. It is the perfect way to get active - it's free and you can start right outside your front door. Comfortable sports clothing and a suitable pair of trainers is all you need.
If you are new to running, or you've not been active for a while, Couch to 5K is a free nine-week running plan especially designed for people who want to work on their fitness levels.
For more information on running - advice, training, races, clubs you can join - a good place to start is one of these sites: Run Together, Jog Scotland, Run Wales and Northern Ireland Running.