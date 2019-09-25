Runners at the Great Scottish Run

Watch: Great Scottish Run

All times stated are UK

  1. The Great Scottish Run

    The start line at the Great Scottish Run
    The event began as a full marathon in 1979, but later changed to a weekend of shorter events. The weekend now includes short events for children, a 10K roadrace, and a half marathon.

    The half-marathon course starts in George Square, before taking in iconic monuments including Nelson’s Monument, the Clyde Arc and the Finnieston Crane.

  2. BBC coverage

    Times are BST and subject to change

    BBC Sport

    The BBC will bring you live coverage of the Great Scottish Run in Glasgow via Connected TVs, the BBC Sport website and app plus BBC iPlayer, both live and available as catch-up.

    Sunday, 29th September, 11:15-13:15 (BST)

    Great Scottish Run – Connected TVs, BBC Sport website, app and BBC iPlayer

  3. Get Inspired: How to get into running

    Get Inspired

    #GetInspired

    Running is for everyone. It is the perfect way to get active - it's free and you can start right outside your front door. Comfortable sports clothing and a suitable pair of trainers is all you need.

    If you are new to running, or you've not been active for a while, Couch to 5K is a free nine-week running plan especially designed for people who want to work on their fitness levels.

    For more information on running - advice, training, races, clubs you can join - a good place to start is one of these sites: Run Together, Jog Scotland, Run Wales and Northern Ireland Running.

    Couch to 5K: Get running half an hour in just nine weeks
