Watch: Great Scottish Run

Running is for everyone. It is the perfect way to get active - it's free and you can start right outside your front door. Comfortable sports clothing and a suitable pair of trainers is all you need.

If you are new to running, or you've not been active for a while, Couch to 5K is a free nine-week running plan especially designed for people who want to work on their fitness levels.

For more information on running - advice, training, races, clubs you can join - a good place to start is one of these sites: Run Together , Jog Scotland , Run Wales and Northern Ireland Running .