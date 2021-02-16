Watch: World Athletics Indoor Tour - Torun

The BBC will have live coverage from all five World Athletics Indoor Tour events, and you can watch all of the action on the BBC Red Button, the BBC iPlayer or right here via the BBC Sport website and app.
All of our coverage will also be available on catch-up on the iPlayer.
Wednesday, 17 February
Torun, Poland
16:25-19:00 - BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website (16:35-19:00, BBC Red Button)
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Sprint events - 100m, 200m, sprint hurdles, 400m
Middle distance events - 800m, 1,500m, 3,000m, 3,000m steeple chase
Long distance events - 5,000m, 10,000m, marathon
Throwing events - shot put, javelin, discus, hammer throw
Cross country
Jumping events - long jump, high jump, pole vault, triple jump
Heptathlon and decathlon - seven events (women) or ten events (men)
GB's Giles wins 800m indoor final
Watch Great Britain's Elliot Giles win the men's 800m final at the first World Athletics Indoor Tour event of the season in Karlsruhe, Germany.
Chepkoech sets new women's mark in Monaco
Steeplechase world champion Beatrice Chepkoech broke the women's 5km road world record last weekend, finishing the Monaco Run in 14 minutes 43 seconds.
The Kenyan, who also holds the 3,000m steeplechase world record, battled windy conditions with assistance from male pacemaker Luuk Maas.
The 29-year-old took a second off the previous mark set by Sifan Hassan at the same event in 2019.
"I'm so happy because I didn't expect it," said Chepkoech.
What's happened so far?
Britain's Dina Asher-Smith set a new 60m world lead in her first international meet since 2019 at the World Indoor Athletics Tour in Karlsruhe, Germany.
Gudaf Tsegay broke the world indoor 1500m record by over two seconds at the World Athletics Indoor Tour event in Lievin, France.
The Ethiopian ran 3:53.09 to beat Laura Muir, who broke the British indoor record as she finished second.
World champion Noah Lyles won the 200m at the third World Indoor Tour event in New York.
Lyles, 23, posted 20.80 seconds to beat Deon Lendore (20.92) and Jaron Flournoy (21.26) in a low-key three-man field.
What is the World Indoor Athletics Tour?
The fourth of five World Indoor Tour events in 2021 will be held in Torun, Poland on Wednesday, 17 February.
The final World Indoor Tour meet will take place on Saturday, 20 February in Madrid, Spain.
In addition to a $10,000 victory bonus for the Tour winner in each discipline, the winner will also receive a wildcard for the 2022 World Indoor Championships in Belgrade.
