Watch: World Athletics Indoor Tour - Madrid

'A class apart!' Dominant Asher-Smith storms to Indoor Tour victory

Britain's Dina Asher-Smith set a new 60m world lead in her first international meet since 2019 at the World Indoor Athletics Tour in Karlsruhe, Germany.

Tsegay breaks the world indoor 1500m record with 3:53:09 run, beating Laura Muir

Gudaf Tsegay broke the world indoor 1500m record by over two seconds at the World Athletics Indoor Tour event in Lievin, France.

The Ethiopian ran 3:53.09 to beat Laura Muir, who broke the British indoor record as she finished second.

World Indoor Tour: Noah Lyles wins 200m in New York

World champion Noah Lyles won the 200m at the third World Indoor Tour event in New York.

Lyles, 23, posted 20.80 seconds to beat Deon Lendore (20.92) and Jaron Flournoy (21.26) in a low-key three-man field.

World Athletics Indoor Tour: 'An astonishing run' - Giles breaks British 800m record

At last week's meet in Torun, Poland, Elliot Giles ran the second-fastest indoor 800m in history to take victory.

His time of 01:43:63 broke Sebastian Coe's British record, which had stood since 1983.