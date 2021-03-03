Watch: European Athletics Indoor Championships - Khan, McKinna & Lewandowski in action on day one

The\nBBC will have live coverage from all four days of the championships, with the\naction available to watch across the BBC Red Button, the BBC iPlayer or right\nhere via the BBC Sport website and app. All\nof our coverage will also be available on catch-up on the iPlayer. Thursday,\n4 March Evening session Qualifying events and round one distance events 17:30-20:00 – BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer, BBC\nSport website and mobile app Full\ncoverage details here .
Sprint events - 100m,
200m, sprint hurdles, 400m
Middle distance events -
800m, 1,500m, 3,000m, 3,000m steeple chase
Long distance events -
5,000m, 10,000m, marathon
Throwing events - shot
put, javelin, discus, hammer throw
Cross country
Jumping events - long
jump, high jump, pole vault, triple jump
Heptathlon and decathlon -
seven events (women) or ten events (men)
How can I watch the European Athletics Indoor Championships?
All times are GMT and subject to change.
BBC Red Button
The BBC will have live coverage from all four days of the championships, with the action available to watch across the BBC Red Button, the BBC iPlayer or right here via the BBC Sport website and app.
All of our coverage will also be available on catch-up on the iPlayer.
Thursday, 4 March
Evening session
Qualifying events and round one distance events
17:30-20:00 – BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and mobile app
Full coverage details here.
