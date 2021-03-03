Marcin Lewandowski of Poland

Watch: European Athletics Indoor Championships - Khan, McKinna & Lewandowski in action on day one

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

  1. How can I watch the European Athletics Indoor Championships?

    All times are GMT and subject to change.

    BBC Red Button

    The BBC will have live coverage from all four days of the championships, with the action available to watch across the BBC Red Button, the BBC iPlayer or right here via the BBC Sport website and app.

    All of our coverage will also be available on catch-up on the iPlayer.

    Thursday, 4 March

    Evening session

    Qualifying events and round one distance events

    17:30-20:00 – BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and mobile app

    Full coverage details here.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  2. How to get involved in athletics

    BBC Sport

    Video content

    Video caption: Jessica Ennis-Hill sporting quiz

    You might want to be the next Mo Farah, or just want to get fit and see how well you can do - either way, athletics can be the sport for you.

    It includes a huge variety of disciplines, so whether you want to run, jump or throw you can find an activity that suits you.

    Here are some of the events you can get involved with:

    • Sprint events - 100m, 200m, sprint hurdles, 400m
    • Middle distance events - 800m, 1,500m, 3,000m, 3,000m steeple chase
    • Long distance events - 5,000m, 10,000m, marathon
    • Throwing events - shot put, javelin, discus, hammer throw
    • Cross country
    • Jumping events - long jump, high jump, pole vault, triple jump
    • Heptathlon and decathlon - seven events (women) or ten events (men)

    You can find out more about getting involved in athletics here.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools
Back to top