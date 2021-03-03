Watch: European Athletics Indoor Championships - Khan, McKinna & Lewandowski in action on day one

Video content Video caption: Jessica Ennis-Hill sporting quiz Jessica Ennis-Hill sporting quiz

You might want to be the next Mo Farah, or just want to get fit and see how well you can do - either way, athletics can be the sport for you.

It includes a huge variety of disciplines, so whether you want to run, jump or throw you can find an activity that suits you.

Here are some of the events you can get involved with:

Sprint events - 100m, 200m, sprint hurdles, 400m

Middle distance events - 800m, 1,500m, 3,000m, 3,000m steeple chase

Long distance events - 5,000m, 10,000m, marathon

Throwing events - shot put, javelin, discus, hammer throw

Cross country

Jumping events - long jump, high jump, pole vault, triple jump

Heptathlon and decathlon - seven events (women) or ten events (men)

