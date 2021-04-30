Watch: 2021 World Athletics Relays - day one

Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images All four members of Britain's 2019 women's 4x400m team are back in Silesia. Image caption: All four members of Britain's 2019 women's 4x400m team are back in Silesia.

The GB squad for the mixed 4x400m features world indoor and European relay bronze medallist Amy Allcock and European indoor relay medallists Ama Pipi, Joe Brier and James Williams.

The GB women’s 4x400m squad includes Zoey Clark, Emily Diamond, Yasmin Liverpool, Jessie Knight, Laviai Nielsen, Ama Pipi and Jessica Turner, and the men’s team will include Joe Brier, Dwayne Cowan, Charlie Dobson, Efe Okoro, Kevin Metzger, Lee Thompson, James Williams and Rabah Yousif.

The Dutch women’s team struck gold at the European Indoor Championships in March, and the same quartet of Lieke Klaver, Marit Dopheide, Lisanne de Witte and Femke Bol are in Poland.

Nigeria’s men’s squad, led by Blessing Okabgare, won the 100m at the Continental Tour Gold in Eugene last weekend.