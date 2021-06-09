Watch: Diamond League Florence - Asher-Smith, Ujah & McColgan in action

The Diamond League offers the chance to see
leading British athletes compete against the world's best track and field stars.
It features 32 individual disciplines and athletes
score points at meets throughout the year.
The 2021 calendar includes 14 meets, the Olympics will take place during the Diamond League season. This year’s
competition started in Gateshead in May and will culminate in September
in Zürich, Switzerland.
Who should I look out for?
The amount of travel, the athletes' training schedule and the impact of COVID-19 restrictions means that not all athletes are able to attend every meet. Dina Asher-Smith returns after missing last month's meet in Doha.
The women's 1500m will feature a trio of GB stars as Laura Muir, Eilish McColgan and Katie Snowden all compete.
British record holder Holly Bradshaw will compete in the pole vault while Britain's Andrew Pozzi will feature in the 110m hurdles.
How to watch the Diamond League
All times are BST and subject to change
BBC iPlayer
You can watch all of the Diamond League action live on BBC Four, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and mobile app.
All of the action will also be available on catch-up on the BBC iPlayer.
Thursday, 10 June
19:00-21:00 BST - BBC Four, BBC iPlayer & BBC Sport website & app
You can also catch-up with previous Diamond League action here.
How to get into athletics
You might want to be the next Mo Farah, or just want to get fit and see how well you can do - either way, athletics can be the sport for you.
It includes a huge variety of disciplines, so whether you want to run, jump or throw you can find an activity that suits you.
Events include sprint, middle and long-distance running, throwing and jumping events as well as multi-discipline events such as heptathlon (women) and decathlon (men).
Athletics clubs are always looking for people to coach, officiate or help out on club nights, across a range of roles, find out more at UK Athletics or use our club finder to find athletics events near you.
You can find out more about getting into athletics here.
