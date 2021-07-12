World champion Katarina Johnson-Thompson in action on the track

Watch: British Grand Prix - KJT, Asher-Smith & Vetter in action

All times stated are UK

  1. What is the Diamond League?

    The Diamond League offers the chance to see leading British athletes compete against the world's best track and field stars.

    It features 32 individual disciplines and athletes score points at meets throughout the year.

    The 2021 calendar includes 14 meets, the Olympics will take place during the Diamond League season. This year’s competition started in Gateshead in May and will culminate in September in Zürich, Switzerland.

    Track stars running in a group in competition including Laura Muir
    Copyright: Getty Images
  2. How to watch the Diamond League

    All times are BST and subject to change

    BBC iPlayer

    You can watch all of the Diamond League action live on BBC Two, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and mobile app.

    All of the action will also be available on catch-up on the BBC iPlayer.

    Tuesday, 13 July

    18:30 - 21:00 BST - BBC iPlayer & BBC Sport website & app

    You can also catch-up with previous Diamond League action here.

  3. How to get into athletics

    BBC Sport

    You might want to be the next Mo Farah, or just want to get fit and see how well you can do - either way, athletics can be the sport for you.

    It includes a huge variety of disciplines, so whether you want to run, jump or throw you can find an activity that suits you.

    Events include sprint, middle and long-distance running, throwing and jumping events as well as multi-discipline events such as heptathlon (women) and decathlon (men).

    Athletics clubs are always looking for people to coach, officiate or help out on club nights, across a range of roles, find out more at UK Athletics or use our club finder to find athletics events near you.

    You can find out more about getting into athletics here.

