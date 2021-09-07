Watch: Diamond League Zurich - Sawyers, Butchart & Ingebrigtsen in action

The Diamond League offers the chance to see leading British athletes compete against the world's best track and field stars.
It features 32 individual disciplines and athletes score points at meets throughout the year.
This year’s competition has 14 meets and started in Gateshead in May and culminates on 9 September in Zurich.
How can I watch the Diamond League Final in Zurich?
All times are BST and subject to change
BBC Two
Wednesday, 8 September
16:30-18:30 – BBC Two, iPlayer
& BBC Sport website & app
You can also catch-up with previous Diamond League action
here.
The final day takes place on Thursday, 9 September from
18:00-21:00. This will also be available on BBC Two, iPlayer and the BBC Sport
website and app.
How to get into athletics
BBC Sport
You may have been inspired by Keely Hodgkinson's Olympic 800m silver medal, or simply just want to get fit and see how well you can do - either way, athletics can be the sport for you.
It includes a huge variety of disciplines, so whether you want to run, jump or throw you can find an activity that suits you.
Events include sprint, middle and long-distance running, throwing and jumping events as well as multi-discipline events such as heptathlon (women) and decathlon (men).
Athletics clubs are always looking for people to coach, officiate or help out on club nights, across a range of roles. You can find out more at UK Athletics or use our club finder to find athletics events near you.
For more information on how to get into athletics click here.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
What is the Diamond League?
The Diamond League offers the chance to see leading British athletes compete against the world's best track and field stars.
It features 32 individual disciplines and athletes score points at meets throughout the year.
This year’s competition has 14 meets and started in Gateshead in May and culminates on 9 September in Zurich.
How can I watch the Diamond League Final in Zurich?
All times are BST and subject to change
BBC Two
Wednesday, 8 September
16:30-18:30 – BBC Two, iPlayer & BBC Sport website & app
You can also catch-up with previous Diamond League action here.
The final day takes place on Thursday, 9 September from 18:00-21:00. This will also be available on BBC Two, iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app.
How to get into athletics
BBC Sport
You may have been inspired by Keely Hodgkinson's Olympic 800m silver medal, or simply just want to get fit and see how well you can do - either way, athletics can be the sport for you.
It includes a huge variety of disciplines, so whether you want to run, jump or throw you can find an activity that suits you.
Events include sprint, middle and long-distance running, throwing and jumping events as well as multi-discipline events such as heptathlon (women) and decathlon (men).
Athletics clubs are always looking for people to coach, officiate or help out on club nights, across a range of roles. You can find out more at UK Athletics or use our club finder to find athletics events near you.
For more information on how to get into athletics click here.