Watch: World Athletics U20 Championships

The under-20 World Athletics Championships are this year being held in Kenya. The five-day event will run from the 18 August until 22\nAugust at the Kasarani Stadium in Nairobi. Every two years young athletes\nfrom more than 100 countries compete.
What are the World Championships?
How to watch on the BBC
Wednesday 18 August
13:50 - 16:15 – Red Button, BBC Sport Website, App and BBC iPlayer
Thursday, 19 August
12:20 - 16:15 - Red Button, BBC Sport Website, App and BBC iPlayer
Friday 20 August
11:45 - 16:35 - Red Button, BBC Sport Website, App and BBC iPlayer
Saturday 21 August
12:25 - 16:35 - BBC Sport Website, App and BBC iPlayer
Sunday 22 August
11:50 - 17:15 - BBC Sport Website, App and BBC iPlayer
Get Inspired - How to get into athletics
Have you been inspired by the Tokyo Olympics or just looking for a new way to get fit?
Athletics offers a wide range of choice, as its various disciplines provide the opportunity to run, throw or jump.
If you are looking to work up a sweat, athletics is the activity for you as each discipline requires varying degrees of strength and fitness.
So do you think you could be the next Keely Hodgkinson? Contact your local club in England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland for more information on how to get involved.
