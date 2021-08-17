Women's 100m hurdle final World U20 Championships 2018

Watch: World Athletics U20 Championships

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

  1. What are the World Championships?

    The under-20 World Athletics Championships are this year being held in Kenya.

    The five-day event will run from the 18 August until 22 August at the Kasarani Stadium in Nairobi.

    Every two years young athletes from more than 100 countries compete.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  2. How to watch on the BBC

    Wednesday 18 August

    13:50 - 16:15 – Red Button, BBC Sport Website, App and BBC iPlayer

    Thursday, 19 August

    12:20 - 16:15 - Red Button, BBC Sport Website, App and BBC iPlayer

    Friday 20 August

    11:45 - 16:35 - Red Button, BBC Sport Website, App and BBC iPlayer

    Saturday 21 August

    12:25 - 16:35 - BBC Sport Website, App and BBC iPlayer

    Sunday 22 August

    11:50 - 17:15 - BBC Sport Website, App and BBC iPlayer

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  3. Get Inspired - How to get into athletics

    Have you been inspired by the Tokyo Olympics or just looking for a new way to get fit?

    Athletics offers a wide range of choice, as its various disciplines provide the opportunity to run, throw or jump.

    If you are looking to work up a sweat, athletics is the activity for you as each discipline requires varying degrees of strength and fitness.

    So do you think you could be the next Keely Hodgkinson? Contact your local club in England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland for more information on how to get involved.

    For more information click here.

    Keely Hodgkinson
    Copyright: Getty Images
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools
Back to top